Timing of ice ages is connected to CO2, but not how this viral post claims | Fact check

The claim: Timing of ice ages, CO2 changes show CO2 isn't driving modern climate change

A July 13 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) features a graph charting historic atmospheric carbon dioxide levels and temperature variations over the past 400,000 years.

“Antarctic ice core records show that ice ages begin when CO2 levels are high and they end when CO2 levels are low,” reads the text in the post. “This is the exact opposite of what would occur if CO2 controlled the climate. #ClimateScam.”

Our rating: False

Climate scientists say ice ages are driven by a host of factors, including orbital cycles, the strength of the sun and carbon dioxide levels. However, overall carbon dioxide does amplify long-term changes in climate cycles and is strongly connected to surface temperature. Data shows that human activity is unequivocally responsible for driving modern climate change through the emissions of greenhouse gases such as CO2.

Instagram post misinterprets Antarctic ice core data

Climate researchers told USA TODAY the graph in the post appears to chart data from the Vostok ice cores, samples of ice extracted from several locations across the Antarctic ice sheet in 1998 that date back 400,000 years.

Scientists are able to analyze air trapped within the ice to study past changes in the composition of atmospheric gases – including carbon dioxide – going back several climate cycles.

The Instagram user’s assertion that climate is not affected by carbon dioxide levels “belies the science,” according to Howard Diamond, senior climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Air Resources Laboratory.

The ice core data used in the post clearly shows that surface air temperatures are lower when atmospheric carbon dioxide levels are lower and vice versa, Diamond told USA TODAY in an email. In other words, CO2 levels are connected to temperature changes, as scientists are observing in the current warming cycle.

He cited ice core records and subsurface ocean heat data as further proof of this relationship.

Ice ages not driven by carbon dioxide levels

The post claims that ice ages are associated with higher levels of carbon dioxide, but this is not the case. NASA states on its website that during ice ages, carbon dioxide levels were around 200 parts per million (ppm), and during the warmer interglacial periods, they were around 280 ppm.

But carbon dioxide is not the driving factor in the timing of ice ages, Diamond said. He said the beginning and ending of ice ages are dictated by a host of other factors "far more complex than just carbon dioxide levels."

Hundreds to tens of thousands of years ago, variations in the Earth’s orbit – also known as Milankovitch cycles – were the key driver of climate fluctuations across the planet, according to Marcus Sarofim, a senior scientist in the Environmental Protection Agency's Climate Science and Impacts Branch.

Accordingly, interglacial periods (the time between ice ages) tended to occur when the Northern Hemisphere was subjected to increased solar radiation during the summer, as the result of orbital cycles.

Fact check: Carbon dioxide has an effect on the climate, contrary to post

Although atmospheric carbon dioxide levels did not bring about the beginning or end of ice ages, it “played an important role as a feedback amplifying the changes,” Sarofim told USA TODAY in an email.

"When orbital changes lead to melting of the ice sheets, that leads to warming, which leads to carbon dioxide being released by the oceans, which amplifies the initial warming,” he said.

The release bolsters the atmosphere’s greenhouse effect, insulating the planet and intensifying the increase in temperature.

'Unequivocal' evidence modern climate change is driven by human carbon dioxide emissions

Climate change since the mid-19th century differs from historic fluctuations in temperature and carbon dioxide levels in that it is undeniably driven by the buildup of atmospheric carbon dioxide from human activity, said Lev Tarasov, a glacial systems modeling expert at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

The unprecedented increase of carbon dioxide emissions has altered the cyclical nature of Earth’s heating and cooling patterns, Diamond previously told USA TODAY.

Fact check: False claim Australian CO2 emissions and sinks prove climate change is a 'scam'

The rate of warming has more than doubled since 1981, rising at a rate of more than .3 degrees per decade for a total of nearly 2 degrees since 1880.

That level of increase is historically significant, with the current global warming trend “occurring at a rate that is more than 10 times greater than seen in historical climate cycles coming out of ice ages,” Diamond said.

Throughout all of the climate cycles of the last million years, Earth's CO2 levels never went higher than 300 ppm, according to the NOAA. Those levels are now more than 420 ppm.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

