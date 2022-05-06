Timing of Sussexes’ Jubilee announcement was pure theatrics

the Sussexes - Mischa Schoemaker

The Sussexes are coming to town. With their two children in tow, they will return to their royal roots to light up the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a touch of LA celebrity sparkle.

For Meghan, it will be her first public appearance in Britain since the Sussexes sped away from official duties in January 2020, leaving scorched earth behind them.

For Archie, it will be the first time he has seen the British half of his family since he was a small baby, with little sister Lilibet meeting her great-granny the Queen and grandpa Prince Charles for the first time.

Once, it would have been unthinkable that Prince Harry would miss such a milestone moment for the Queen. But those simpler days are long gone, and for months the Platinum Jubilee speculation has been spinning out of control.

His most recent pronouncement was that he merely “wanted” to come, with security issues to be ironed out before he dared bring his young family to Britain. Then he was booked into a Santa Barbara polo match - the perfect get-out clause, in the eyes of his fans.

On Friday afternoon, through his PR team, he finally confirmed he would be flying with his wife and children back into the Royal family fold.

Just as night follows day, that announcement was pure theatrics.

Prince Harry and Meghan - Getty Images

Fans and critics alike had only just started digesting the news the Sussexes would not be on the Trooping the Colour balcony. Was it a snub? A masterstroke from the still-authoritative Queen?

Moments later, in the words of their tormentor-in-chief Piers Morgan: “Oh God, they’re coming anyway… wait for the Sussex circus to steal all the focus from the Queen.”

Fairer heads would say they were damned if they did and damned if they didn’t: how rude to decline an invitation from the Queen, and how shameless to accept it after everything they have said about the Royal Family.

Cynics will fear their trip will prove yet more fodder for the Sussex publicity machine - new photographs with Granny ahead of Prince Harry’s autobiography in the autumn, and footage for any Netflix documentaries one day coming down the track.

Admirable though their professional talents are, their global brand is inseparable from their Royal status and a trip back to Blighty will burnish those credentials no end.

The novelty of the renegade royals matched with their magnetic capacity for drama will make following every move of their return irresistible.

When Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family, the Queen had one red line, that no one cannot be “half in, half out” royal. The decision to welcome the Sussexes with (mostly) open arms to the family side of the Jubilee will, for the sake of harmony, test that rule to breaking point.

But the British public has one red line of their own: do not overshadow the Queen in the celebration of her record-breaking reign. The people will forgive much, but not the Queen’s own weekend being ruined.

In the event, the Sussexes will no doubt be on their very best behaviour. No one can question Prince Harry’s love for his grandmother, masked though it is by confessional potshots at the rest of his family, and no one should doubt Meghan’s ability to keep the smiling show on the road when it counts.

With face time, charming American children, and cups of tea, there may even be a thawing of relations.

How wonderful if the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, likely the last major public event of its kind she will ever take part in, could be the start of a new, happier, peaceful royal era. In no small way, the future of the monarchy depends on it.