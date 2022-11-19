Timken Co. marks 100 years of trading on New York Stock Exchange

The Timken Co. rings the New York Stock Exchange closing bell on Thursday.

JACKSON TWP. − The Timken Co. has reached the milestone of trading on the New York Stock Exchange for 100 consecutive years. It's the first Ohio-based company and one of only 30 total companies to do so.

"This significant achievement speaks to the ability of The Timken Co.'s associates to innovate, adapt and create sustainable value for our shareholders across generations," Chairman John M. Timken Jr. said in a prepared statement. "We're honored to be recognized among such a short list of companies to accomplish this feat."

Timken Jr. and Richard G. Kyle, president and CEO, celebrated Thursday by ringing the closing bell of the NYSE. The company last rang the closing bell in 2019 to celebrate its 120th anniversary and also visited the NYSE in 2007 and 1999 to celebrate prior anniversaries.

The Timken Co. rings the closing bell Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Pictured left to right are: Natasha Pollock, vice president of human resources; Lynn Martin, NYSE President; John Timken, chairman of the company's board of directors; Rich Kyle, Timken president and CEO; Phil Fracassa, executive vice president and CFO; and Neil Frohnapple, director of investor relations. (Photo: Courtney Crow, NYSE)

Timken ― a global manufacturer of bearings and industrial motion products headquartered in Jackson Township ― was first listed on the stock exchange on Sept. 25, 1922. The company paid its 400th consecutive, quarterly dividend in June of this year.

"Because of our resilient business model and engineering culture, demand has remained strong for Timken products and technology throughout our history," Kyle said. "Going forward, we will continue to drive growth and strong returns for our investors by staying focused on advancing our company strategy and innovating with our customers."

The Timken Co. was founded in 1899 and now operates in 43 countries. Its largest market is renewable energy, followed by automation.

