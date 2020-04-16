Timken To Hold Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting for 2020

Company cancels in-person meeting; will hold virtual meeting on May 8





NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual meeting format at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 8. Due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions on large gatherings, and to protect the well-being of our employees and shareholders, Timken will not hold an in-person meeting this year. Timken currently expects to resume holding in-person meetings in the future.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2020 (the record date for the annual meeting), are entitled to participate in and vote at the meeting. Whether or not you plan to participate in the virtual meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the previously-distributed proxy materials for the meeting, which may also be accessed at www.ReadMaterial.com/TKR.

In order to attend the online-only meeting, shareholders will need to pre-register by May 5, 2020. To pre-register for the virtual meeting, please follow these instructions:

Registered Shareholders

If your shares are registered in your name with Timken's transfer agent or you are a participant holding Timken shares in a Timken-sponsored employee savings plan and you wish to attend the virtual meeting, go to www.CESVote.com, enter the control number you received on your Proxy Card or Notice of the Meeting to access the voting page and click on the "Click here to preregister for the online meeting" link at the top of the page.

Beneficial Shareholders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record)

For beneficial shareholders who wish to attend the virtual meeting, please see the detailed instructions included in the Notice of Change of Location of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders available at https://investors.timken.com/.

Once you have pre-registered for the meeting, you will receive an e-mail prior to the meeting with a link and instructions for attending the meeting online and submitting questions.

For more information about Timken's virtual annual meeting of shareholders, visit https://investors.timken.com/.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

neil.frohnapple@timken.com

