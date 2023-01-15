Timken's (NYSE:TKR) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Timken (NYSE:TKR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Timken is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$618m ÷ (US$5.3b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Timken has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Timken's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Timken. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 46%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Timken thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Timken has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 57% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Timken can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

