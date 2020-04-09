TimkenSteel Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CANTON, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) today announced a change in the format of its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders from in-person to virtual-only. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of the company's shareholders, employees and their families, the company will hold its annual meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast. As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation) More

As described in the company's proxy materials previously distributed for the annual meeting, TimkenSteel shareholders as of the close of business on February 28, 2020 (the record date for the annual meeting), are entitled to join the virtual meeting. Shareholders will be able to listen (or read via closed captioning), vote, and submit questions from any remote location with internet connectivity.

Registered Shareholders: For registered shareholders and participants holding TimkenSteel shares in a 401(k) plan sponsored by TimkenSteel who wish to attend the virtual meeting, go to www.cesvote.com, enter the control number found on the proxy card or notice of the annual meeting received previously to access the voting page and click on the "Click here to preregister for the online meeting" link at the top of the page.

Beneficial Shareholders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record): Beneficial shareholders who wish to attend the virtual meeting must obtain a legal proxy by contacting their account representative at the bank, broker, or other nominee that holds their shares and email a copy (a legible photograph is sufficient) of their legal proxy to "TMSTRegister@Proxy-Agent.com." Beneficial shareholders who email a valid legal proxy will be registered for the meeting and will be issued a control number that will allow them to attend and participate in the online-only meeting. If you need assistance obtaining a legal proxy, please contact our proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, toll-free at (877) 456-3402.

Any shareholder wishing to attend the virtual annual meeting must register for the meeting no later than 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 4, 2020. An email with a link and instructions for entering the virtual meeting will be sent prior to the meeting to any shareholder who pre-registers for the meeting.

For additional information regarding how shareholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual annual meeting, please refer to the company's supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TimkenSteel Corporation

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,500 people and had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-announces-change-to-a-virtual-meeting-format-for-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301038521.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corp.