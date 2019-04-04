Timmothy Pitzen vanished in 2011. His mom wrote a note that said 'you will never find him'

CINCINNATI - “You will never find him.”

That was the startling claim in a suicide note discovered in a hotel room in Rockford, Illinois, on the morning of May 13, 2011.

Police said the note was penned by Amy Fry-Pitzen, the mother of 6-year-old Timmothy, who had been missing since Pitzen signed him out of his kindergarten class just two days earlier.

Timmothy wasn’t with his mom when her body was found, but the note said he was safe, that he was with people who would care for him, but that he would never be found.

Now, nearly eight years later, Timmothy might finally be reunited with his family.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy told authorities in Newport, Kentucky, that he is Timmothy Pitzen. He said he escaped from kidnappers in Ohio and ran across the bridge for help.

The identity has not been confirmed publicly, but if that 14-year-old really is Timmothy, it will mark the final chapter in a bizarre and heartbreaking case that has captured national attention for nearly a decade.

'I told him I loved him and to be good'

The Pitzens lived in Aurora, Illinois, and by all accounts were an average family. Timmothy was described as extroverted and energetic in the initial reports, a happy, playful child.

Amy and her husband, Jim, were going through a rough patch, but Jim would later tell People Magazine that he had no clue what was coming.

Jim said that Amy had previously survived a suicide attempt and had been taking medication for depression. He said the couple had been arguing before Timmothy’s disappearance because Amy took a cruise with a friend for her birthday, leaving Jim behind.

Jim said Amy, who had been divorced three times before, had mentioned splitting up. Years after her death, friends and family speculated in a CNN special that Amy’s behavior was based in fear that her history of mental illness might prevent her from getting custody of Timmothy if she and Jim divorced.

Missing person poster created by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children showing Timmothy Pitzen at age 6 when he went missing and an age progression picture of him at age 13.

On the morning of May 11, 2011, Jim dropped off Timmothy at Greenman Elementary School in Aurora. Jim watched his 6-year-old run toward his kindergarten teacher, swinging his Spider-Man backpack.

“I told him I loved him and to be good,” Jim told People Magazine. “And then he was gone.”

About 30 minutes later, Amy showed up at the school. She told staff there was a family emergency, and she signed out her son. Security footage shows them leaving the school around 8:30 a.m.

Jim had no idea Timmothy had left school. He only found out when he came back to pick up his son at the end of the day, according to an interview with True Crime Daily.

Jim checked the house and Amy’s work. He called her phone, but it went straight to voicemail.

The next morning, May 12, 2011, Jim reported the two missing.

'Timmothy belongs to me'

Amy never returned Jim’s calls, but she did check in with her mother. She told her mom they were fine and they’d be home in a day or two. She said she just needed some space.

She also called Jim’s brother. She told him as well that everything was fine, but “Timmothy belongs to me,” according to True Crime Daily.

While friends and family were frantically searching for Amy and Timmothy, the mother and son were on a vacation of sorts. They went to a zoo near Chicago, a waterpark in Gurnee, Illinois, and then a resort in Wisconsin. Surveillance footage showed them walking hand-in-hand.