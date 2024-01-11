Timnath council member announces bid for mayor

Robert Axmacher

Timnath Town Council member Robert Axmacher has announced he will seek the mayor's seat being vacated by Mark Soukup, who has chosen not to run for reelection.

Axmacher, whose term expires in 2026, was elected in 2022 after serving on the Timnath Planning Commission. He works as chief deputy district attorney in the 8th Judicial District, which covers Larimer and Jackson counties.

“I am proud of the many great things we have accomplished during my first two years as a Timnath councilmember," Axmacher said in his campaign announcement.

He cited the opening of the new police station, expanded Community Park and its partnership with Loveland’s Pulse to bring broadband internet to Timnath in coming years.

In addition to improved government transparency and accessibility, Axmacher identified three priorities for his first term as mayor: purposeful development to attract fundamental businesses such as sit-down restaurants and a grocery store; embracing opportunities to revitalize Timnath's Old Town business district and seeking out and promoting "meaningful" traffic and safety solutions.

"As mayor, I will see that our town government is transparent, accessible, and embraces meaningful civic engagement as we continue to grow thoughtfully," he said.

Known as Ax to many, he is a Colorado native living in Timnath Ranch with his wife and two children.

Council members Lisa Laake and Brett Hansen's terms expire this year. Neither has said if they plan to seek reelection.

Timnath's mail-in election is April 2. Ballots should arrive in mailboxes in mid-March.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Timnath councilmember Robert Axmacher to seek mayor's seat