Timnath sets ballot language for April vote on measure that could stall annexation for Ladera

In preparation for the April 2 election, Timnath Town Council on Tuesday approved the ballot language for a citizen-led initiative that could affect the annexation of land slated for the 240-acre Ladera development east of Interstate 25.

The measure asks voters to change the town charter to prohibit the town from annexing properties with open mining permits until reclamation is complete. That means Timnath could not annex about 158 acres of land that is included in Connell Resources' mining permit until the mine is closed and reclaimed — a process that could take years.

Connell LLC, a sister company of Connell Resources, has proposed the 240-acre Ladera development, which includes about 189 acres that are currently in the process of being annexed to the town.

The proposed charter amendment will read: "Shall the Home Rule Charter of the Town of Timnath be amended to prohibit the town from annexing any real property that is encompassed by a permit issued under Colorado’smined land reclamation statutes where reclamation of the property has not been fully completed, to apply such prohibition to pending annexation applications, and to provide that annexations are final and effective only if there are no legal routes to challenge the annexation process."

Town Council unanimously opposed the petition but has no choice but to put it on the ballot since the petition had the required number of voter signatures to send it to a vote.

About 158 of Ladera's 240 acres are included on Connell Resources' mining permit issued in 1999 and amended in 2003 by Larimer County and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, according to the company.

The overall development east of Interstate 25 could eventually hold more than 700 homes; about 2 million square feet of commercial, office and retail space; an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru restaurant; a new home for Respite Care, Inc.; a fitness center; dual-branded hotel; storage units; restaurants; assisted living and more.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Timnath sets ballot language for April vote that could impact Ladera