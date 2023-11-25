Timnath's Holiday Lighting Festival might change after this year. Here's what we know.

Carriage rides will again be part of Timnath's Holiday Lighting Festival, Dec. 1. This will be the last year the festival is held in Old Town Timnath.

TIMNATH — Residents will gather Dec. 1 for the popular Holiday Lighting Festival, but it might be the last time the annual celebration is held in Old Town Timnath.

Budget and safety concerns have the town's special events staff looking at alternatives for the 2024 gathering. An email from special events coordinator Callie Hoppe to Old Town businesses in mid-November said the event "is rapidly outgrowing Old Town Timnath, mainly, the ability to safely accommodate the growing event attendance in the given space within Old Town."

Hoppe met Tuesday with a handful of residents and businesses to brainstorm ideas for "new and safe ways" to bring people together to celebrate the holidays. It was the first step in public outreach to help the town reimagine a holiday event for 2024 "that is both safe and fits our growing community," Hoppe told the Coloradoan.

"There will be a holiday event next year, we just don't know what it will look like," Hoppe said. Costs to run the handful of annual events are increasing, but the budget is not, she said. "We've had to reduce the budget for all events, including Christmas."

Bringing in dozens of light towers and generators to provide adequate lighting in Old Town is becoming more expensive, Hoppe said.

"Too many people in Old Town with a lack of lighting and the lighting we have to bring in, we are becoming sardines," she said.

Business owners offered options for cost-sharing, moving the celebration from the first Friday in December to a Saturday or Sunday, but they were firm that the celebration remain in Old Town.

"We will continue to feel disenfranchised if this is taken from Old Town," said Becca Bay, owner of CF&G Public Market and Coffeehouse inside the Colorado Feed & Grain on Main Street and a member of Together for Timnath, an organization that has been asking for more representation on the town's governing board, especially for its Old Town area.

"If budget is an issue, it's not an issue. We can make it work. If safety is an issue, it's not an issue, we can make it work," she said.

Lindsey Whittall, owner of The Hidden Stem, 4007 Main St., said the community would not support "moving the last event in this important downtown core." She and Bay said they would be willing to get more involved to keep the event downtown.

The annual Holiday Lighting Festival is held the first Friday in December. This year's celebration will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and include the holiday tree lighting and performances by Timnath elementary, middle and high school choir, concert bands, poms and cheer squads, Ascent Classical Academy Band and Choir and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There will also be carriage rides; food trucks Angry Hippie Tacos, Backyard Bird, Bigs Meat Wagon, Momma Perez, Travelin' Toms Coffee and Umami; as well as photos with Santa, live reindeer, children's activities and more.

