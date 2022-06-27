Timothy Huff found guilty of capital murder in Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull’s death

A Tarrant County jury on Monday found Timothy Huff guilty of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of Fort Worth police Officer Garrett Hull.

The man on trial did not shoot the officer, but in their closing arguments Monday, attorneys sought to prove whether he was still legally responsible for Hull’s death.

Huff was accused of capital murder for his involvement in Hull’s death in September 2018. Hull was one of the Fort Worth police officers tracking Huff and two other men suspected in a string of robberies targeting Hispanic-run businesses over the course of three months in 2018.

Huff’s attorneys and prosecuting attorneys made closing arguments before a packed courtroom and an attentive jury in Tarrant County’s 396th District Court on Monday at 9 a.m. The judge dismissed the jury to begin deliberating at about 10:30 a.m.

Three men were involved in the fateful robbery the night of Sept. 14, 2018, prosecutors said.

Samuel Mayfield, Dacion Steptoe, and Huff went into Los Vaqueros bar and robbed the patrons inside, according to police testimony at the trial. Hull and other Fort Worth officers on the criminal intelligence unit had been tracking the group and were surveilling the bar. When they realized the bar was being robbed, they called in backup and got ready to track the men down as soon as they left the business.

Huff, Steptoe and Mayfield fled from the bar and the officers began to chase them, according to testimony. Steptoe and Hull wound up in a driveway on May Street. Steptoe shot Hull, who died after being rushed to the hospital, authorities said. Another officer shot and killed Steptoe.

The question in the case, attorneys on both sides explained, was not about who shot Hull. The crux of the case rested on whether Huff was responsible for Hull’s death.

If Huff reasonably should have anticipated the result of the robbery could cause someone’s death, prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel explained to the jury, he legally should be convicted of capital murder. Over four and a half days, the state prosecutors presented evidence they say shows Huff knew someone could die during the increasingly violent robberies. In a robbery in August 2018, the group of men — dubbed “the Cantina Bandits” — robbed a group of people who were grilling outside, according to Fort Worth police and the person who was shot, Pascual Soria. Soria was shot in the back, he testified.

“This case is textbook for how someone is guilty of capital murder even when they didn’t pull the trigger,” prosecutor Rodgers said during closing arguments.

The state pointed out that Huff — who hid in a yard after the robbery and was arrested — was found with a gun, a stolen purse stuffed with cash and black gloves. Those items implicate him in the robbery, they said. In an interrogation with police after the robbery, Huff told police he had instructed his partners before they robbed Los Vaqueros, “Whatever you gonna do, don’t shoot anybody.”

The state said this statement shows he knew someone could die during the robberies. Even Hull, Rodgers said, knew the potential dangers of the group of robbers, referring to testimony from Hull’s wife on the first day of the trial.

About a week before her husband was shot, Sabrina Hull said, the couple had talked for the first time about the possibility of him dying while on duty.

Sabrina Hull said her husband told her, “These guys are really dangerous, babe.” He told her he was worried, and he even told her what song to play at his funeral if anything happened to him.

Rodgers described the group of men as “a pack, hunting, finding their victims.”

Defense attorneys William Harris and Patrick Curran focused their argument on conflicting testimony about the identity of the the robbers. They said Huff is not responsible for Steptoe’s actions.

“Garrett Hull should not be dead,” Curran said. “But Timothy didn’t do it.”