Timothy Lovell, convicted in 1999 gunshot murder of his wife, paroled back to Shawnee County

Timothy A. Lovell, convicted in the 1999 murder of his wife at Auburn in southwest Shawnee County, was released from prison this week on parole.

Lovell, 55, was paroled Wednesday to live in Shawnee County, said the website of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Lovell was serving time for intentional second-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said he fatally shot his wife, 35-year-old Amanda Jane Lovell, in 1999 in front of their home in Auburn in southwest Shawnee County.

Lovell then fired several shots at Auburn Police Chief Wayne Rees, who returned fire and struck Lovell once in an arm, authorities said.

Capital-Journal archives show Lovell was initially charged with first-degree murder but accepted a plea agreement through which he received sentences to run at the same time of life in prison for intentional second-degree murder and 19 months for aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer.

Lovell most recently served time at Ellsworth Correctional Facility, where he had been an inmate since January 2021, according to state corrections department records.

