Timothy Nye of General Assembly Holdings Limited (CVE:GA) Just Spent CA$350k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in General Assembly Holdings Limited (CVE:GA) should definitely note that insider Timothy Nye recently paid CA$0.23 per share to buy CA$350k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 355%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At General Assembly Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy Nye is the biggest insider purchase of General Assembly Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.10). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Timothy Nye was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of General Assembly Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that General Assembly Holdings insiders own 27% of the company, worth about CA$691k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At General Assembly Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in General Assembly Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that General Assembly Holdings is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

