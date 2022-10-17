Timothy Teasley sentenced to life for 2017 murder of Thaer Zidan at Alexandria store

Thaer Zidan

Timothy Teasley was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of a convenience store clerk in Alexandria on Valentine's Day 2017.

Teasley, 30, was convicted Sept. 30 in the second-degree murder of 27-year-old Thaer Zidan at the Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on Third Street.

The Rapides Parish jury also convicted him of attempted second-degree murder for shooting at another employee. That employee was not wounded.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Chris Hazel also sentenced Teasley to 40 years on the attempted murder conviction. It will be served concurrently with his life term.

Both sentences are to be served without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension, according to Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records. Hazel deemed both as crimes of violence.

Teasley's attorney, Chad Guillot, objected to the sentence and told Hazel he would be filing an appeal.

