Timothy Verrill's bid to dismiss double-murder case rejected. Here's why and what's next.

Timothy Verrill, suspect in a double homicide, is seen in court last year.

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court will not dismiss charges accusing Timothy Verrill of murdering two women, and he may soon face a new trial.

Verrill was tried for the 2017 stabbing and beating deaths of Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, at a home at 979 Meaderboro Road in Farmington. It was declared a mistrial in October 2019, when it was discovered New Hampshire State Police had failed to submit key evidence to the state attorney general’s office. This included five witness interview recordings and various emails and text messages that investigators exchanged with witnesses. As a result, the discovery evidence was not provided to the defense until late in the trial.

While the high court declined to dismiss the double murder charges Verrill faces, it also agreed the state's actions were not correct and remanded the case back to Strafford County Superior Court in Dover to determine what ramifications should result from the actions of the state police, short of dismissing the case.

Until that hearing is held, the next step for Verrill will not be set. Attempts to reach Verrill's attorney, David Rothstein, for comment were not immediately successful Tuesday.

The high court disagreed with his attorneys' arguments the information not disclosed right away in court prejudiced the case.

NH Supreme Court's explanation of ruling

Verrill faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and five counts of falsifying evidence. He is also accused of hiding the victims' bodies under the home’s porch and attempting to hide or destroy other evidence.

Verrill's appeal hinged on whether the Supreme Court justices felt discovery evidence not released in a timely manner could adversely impact a new trial and if a new trial constituted double jeopardy.

The court ruled that because the first case ended in a mistrial, there is no double jeopardy in the state seeking a new trial. They added they did not agree the state "goaded" the defense into seeking the mistrial, as Verrill's lawyer alleged.

The high court dismissed his claim that a new trial would violate double jeopardy laws after the state argued successfully that while there were "inexcusable discovery violations" little of the information would have been favorable to Verrill, and the defense did not file a supplemental pleading concerning alternate remedies for the state violations prior to seeking the dismissal.

At the time of Verrill's mistrial, Peter Hinckley, the senior assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, acknowledged the error in Strafford County Superior Court. "We failed the court. We failed the victims’ families," he said at the time.

Col. Christopher J. Wagner, then commander of State Police, issued an apology days later, offering "deepest sympathy and regret to the victims and their families" and vowing to correct the issues that caused the failure.

"Although we affirm the trial court's decision not to impose the harshest ... penalties - the dismissal of the defendant's pending charges - we do not condone the state's conduct. As the trial court found, and as the record supports, there is no doubt the defendant was entitled to the newly discovered materials," part of the Supreme Court's decision reads.

The decision goes on to state the high court vacates the trial court's denial of the defendant's motion for additional findings, and remands it back to the Superior Court for additional proceedings consistent with the court opinion.

Verrill's case went to the state's highest court after a motion seeking to dismiss two first-degree murder charges was denied in 2021 by Strafford County Judge Mark Howard.

Verrill remains in custody without bail at the Carroll County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: NH court rejects Timothy Verrill's bid to dismiss double-murder case