Timothy Wright guilty of woman's murder in February 2014

Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
·1 min read

MAYS LANDING – A Superior Court jury has convicted a Pennsylvania man of killing an Atlantic County woman nearly 10 years ago.

Timothy Wright, 42, was arrested in 2019 in connection with the February 2014 death of 25-year-old Joyce Vanderhoff of Egg Harbor Township.

The victim’s nude body was found on the side of Weymouth Road in Hamilton. The cause of death was strangulation, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

An obituary said Vanderhoff enjoyed bowling, snowboarding, camping and kayaking.

Wright, a former Mays Landing resident, was living in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, at the time of his arrest.

He was convicted of murder after a trial that began Oct. 17. Wright, who faces a minimum term of 30 years in state prison, is to be sentenced Dec. 16.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Timothy Wright convicted of 2014 murder of Joyce Vanderhoff

