Tina Davis' family sues Spring Valley over police-involved death

SPRING VALLEY — Tina Davis' family claims police negligence and insufficient training dealing with a person with mental health issues caused her death.

Davis died while attempting to fight off three officers early Jan. 4, 2020.

Tina Davis, 53, of Spring Valley died Jan. 4, 2020 during confrontation with police

The New York State Attorney General's Office cleared the police of any criminality and found the officers legally used some force.

However, Davis' son filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday, raising questions about police methods of arresting her and delays in responding to her medical condition.

The suit, seeking undisclosed financial payments from a jury, states based on the 911 emergency calls and the police awareness of her longstanding substance abuse and mental health issues, the department didn't act on sufficient information she would need medical care at the scene.

Legal action: Tina Davis's son files a wrongful death lawsuit against Spring Valley.

Tina Davis death: AG's Office clears Spring Valley cops of wrongdoing.

No criminality, but recommendations: Attorney General's Office report on Tina Davis death involving the police

The dispatchers didn't provide enough information, delayed calling medical responders, and emergency care didn't arrive at the scene until 15 minutes after Davis became unconscious, the legal action claims.

Had medical personnel been promptly alerted when Davis was described as "acting crazy" and "in crisis" to the dispatcher, paramedics and ambulance EMTs would have arrived sooner to treat her cardiac arrest and might have prevented the irreversible brain damage she suffered, the lawsuit asserts.

Davis suffered a seizure while fighting three officers who responded to 911 call at 5:12 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, that a woman broke car windows and chased another person on Bethune Boulevard and Fred Hecht Drive, the Attorney General's Office said. The office released a 16-page report in February after a year-long investigation into Davis's police-involved death.

Story continues

Hours before the confrontation, Davis had called the police about her car transmission being stolen and was told to stay away from the area, according to the lawsuit.

The report cited the autopsy findings that Davis died from a heart attack caused by cocaine and alcohol in her body, and a seizure suffered before resisting arrest.

The report recommended village officers and personnel undergo training for dealing with people with mental health issues. The report also suggested the village invest in body cameras and ensure better response time from paramedics and ambulance crews.

The legal complaint was filed in state Supreme Court in New City by attorney Michael Sussman on behalf of Derreck Mullin, the administrator of his mother's estate, naming the Village of Spring Valley as the defendant.

Mayor Alan Simon has been hospitalized since late November and has been unavailable for comment. Deputy Mayor Joseph Gross, Village Attorney Alvin Spitzer and Police Chief Richard Oleszczuk didn't return messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Confrontation detailed

Spring Valley police have said during the confrontation with Davis one of the officers tasered her left forearm to stop her from putting her hands around an officer’s neck and grabbing his vest.

She began suffering a medical emergency after she was handcuffed and while they were waiting for EMTs to evaluate her mental and physical state, police said.

The officers removed her handcuffs and gave her CPR and a dose of Naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdose. Emergency medical procedures could not revive her.

The legal action challenges aspects of the officers' claims and states there's no video or other evidence backing up the claim Davis grabbed the officer's vest. One civilian witness didn't see Davis grab the officer's vest but claimed officers fought with her on the ground and one officer had a knee to her back, the legal action states.

Previous police-involved shootings: Rockland cases have been ruled justified

Reform panels: Rockland police-citizen panels addressing law enforcement reform; detractors remain

The attorney general's report noted her investigators were troubled by some of the circumstances surrounding Davis’ death — including the delayed medical response, especially in light of the fact that Davis’ mental health and substance abuse history was known to the police.

Sussman said there are legal issues involved in Davis' death beyond criminal aspects for a jury to determine. Sussman has said the legal standard of beyond a reasonable doubt used to prove criminality is not the same as those used in civil lawsuits to determine responsibility in a wrongful death case.

"No one should see this as vindication of the police actions," Sussman said of the report. "The most important function we have is truth-telling and not accepting official stories but getting to the bottom."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal. Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Tina Davis' son sues Spring Valley over police-involved death