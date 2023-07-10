Tina Knowles falls victim to robbery; cash and jewelry stolen

The theft, according to an LAPD report, took place when she was out and town and wasn’t discovered until July 5.

Tina Knowles’ Los Angeles home reportedly was the target of a robbery early last week, according to recent reports.

According to Entertainment Tonight, LAPD officers confirmed to the outlet that they “responded to burglary investigation and did take a burglary report for an incident [that happened on] July 5th” at the home of Beyoncé’s mother.

Tina Knowles is shown at the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in October 2022 in Los Angeles. Her home in that city home was recently burglarized, with more than $1 million in cash and jewelry reportedly taken. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hammer Museum)

The LAPD confirmed that no one was home at the time of the robbery, as Knowles was out of town. The investigation is ongoing according to TMZ, which reported that the LAPD is searching for video footage and communicating with Knowles’ neighbors.

The robbery was first discovered on Wednesday morning when someone who works for Knowles stopped by her home and saw a safe was missing. The safe reportedly contained “over $1 million in cash and jewelry,” according to the TMZ report.

Knowles has been spotted supporting Beyoncé on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, currently underway around the globe. In support of the Grammy Award-winning album of the same name, the tour features the “Cuff It” singer in club and house-inspired looks and sets, inviting attendees to her very own “Club Renaissance.”

The theGrio previously reported that the tour is on track to earn even more than Taylor Swift’s popular Eras Tour this summer. Knowles shared a video of herself in the audience at one of Beyoncé’s shows in Paris, singing along to her daughter’s hit single “Break My Soul.” Check out her post here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Tina Knowles falls victim to robbery; cash and jewelry stolen appeared first on TheGrio.