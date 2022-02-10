Tina Knowles-Lawson and Trell Thomas talk negative racial stereotypes and new docuseries

Tina Knowles-Lawson, businesswoman and mother of Beyonce and Solange, set out with Trell Thomas to highlight the negative stereotypes Black men face and the people working to change them. They spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBS News about their new docuseries "Profiled: The Black Man" and why they started this conversation.

