Tina Turner’s son Ike Jr. arrested on drug possession weeks before his mother's death

Ike Turner Jr. was arrested just weeks before his famous mother, Tina Turner, died.

The 64-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on May 6 in Alvin, Texas. According to the police report, at approximately 12:09 a.m., an Alvin police officer conducted a traffic stop on Ike Turner Jr., who was driving a Ford Fusion, for an equipment violation.

The investigation led to police finding 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamines. Ike Turner Jr. was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Per the report, his passenger, Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamines.

According to People, Ike Turner. Jr. was sentenced to 18 days of jail.

The legendary Tina Turner died May 24 at the age of 83. In a statement shared with NBC News, her publicist, Bernard Doherty, said she died after a long illness in her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement on her Facebook read at the time. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The artist was a mother of four sons. Ronnie Turner was the singer's biological son with ex-husband and former bandmate Ike Turner. She later adopted Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner. She was also mother to Craig Raymond Turner, whom she had with musician Raymond Hill.

Raymond Craig Turner died by suicide in 2018 at 59 years old. Ronnie Turner died at age 62 from colon cancer in December 2022.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com