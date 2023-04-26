Tinder adds video selfies to photo verification

Tinder is bolstering its photo verification system by letting members take video selfies to better prove who they are. The feature will actually be required for Photo Verification to earn Tinder's official blue checkmark. The site will also double-check your video selfie against profile photos. The aim is to guard against dating scammers, as a video is a lot harder to fake than a photo.

To perform this verification, you just need to record video of yourself in the app using your smartphone’s front camera — again, something that would be quite difficult to cheat. Another dating site, Hinge, implemented a similar video verification system last year to combat scam accounts and catfishing.

Performing the video selfie procedure also earns you status into Tinder's new "Photo Verified Cuties" club. That lets you choose to only see other photo verified member recommendations via their Message Settings. You can also ask a match to verify before they're allowed to send a message. If you currently have the verification check mark, Tinder will soon ask you to re-verify with a video selfie “in the coming months,” the company wrote.

The feature could help a lot of users avoid scams if they use it correctly — and photo verification is free, unlike the Tinder Gold subscription service. However, the dating site still isn't forcing members to use photo verification, so you'll still want to stay on guard.