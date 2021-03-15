Tinder to roll out background check feature so users can see their date’s criminal history
Tinder users will be able to run a background check on their potential dates to find out if they have a criminal record.
The dating app’s owner Match Group is investing in the non-profit Garbo, which allows people to run a check using a first name and phone number, or full name.
The check will let Tinder users discover if their dates have arrest records or a history of violence.
“This is an industry first. There have not been any background check options in the dating industry,” said Match Group safety head Tracey Breeden.
“For far too long women and marginalized groups in all corners of the world have faced many barriers to resources and safety.
“We recognize corporations can play a key role in helping remove those barriers with technology and true collaboration rooted in action.
“In partnership with Match Group, Garbo’s thoughtful and groundbreaking consumer background check will enable and empower users with information, helping create equitable pathways to safer connections and online communities across tech.”
Garbo says it collects “public records and reports of violence or abuse, including arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes.”
It also says that it accepts manually submitted “police report(s), order(s) of protection / restraining orders, and other legal documents that report abuse, harassment, or other crimes.”
Garbo says it does not make drug possession charges or traffic violations public as it takes as “active stance toward equity.”
The background checks will not be free and Match Group, which also owns OkCupid, Hinge and Martch, says it is working on a pricing structure with Garbo.
Garbo was founded in 2018, and. Its CEO Kathryn Kosmides is a survivor of gender-based violence.
“Before Garbo, abusers were able to hide behind expensive, hard-to-find public records and reports of their violence; now that’s much harder,” said Ms Kosmides.
”Being able to reach historically underserved populations is fundamental to Garbo’s mission and the partnership with Match will help us connect with these communities.”