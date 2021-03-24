Tinder will roll out new background check feature to help daters feel safe

Tinder is trying to make it easier to safely spark a love connection with a new feature designed to help love-seekers vet their matches.

The popular dating app, which is owned by Match Group, has revealed that it has partnered with the nonprofit, Garbo, to help swiping singles feel a bit more at ease about who they are connecting with. The technology will allow for all users to view public records linked to their potential dates — including convictions, orders of protection or restraining orders and legal documents that report abuse, harassment or other violent crimes.

Match has said it won’t share its data with Garbo, but users will be able to run a background check so long as they get their date’s last name or phone number, according to the Verge.

Julie Spira, founder of the website Cyber Dating Expert, said the feature could go a long way for helping people not only feel safe, but also more confident in the swiping.

“Having newer technology helps singles feel more safe,” she told "Good Morning America" on Friday. “Whether it’s the video dating or a background check, [it] makes the dating process flow quickly and safely.”

The increased security comes amid growing concerns regarding whether users can safely meet up for a date with someone they do not know. An investigation by ProPublica in 2019 revealed that registered sex offenders had created profiles on several platforms owned by Tinder’s parent company.

The report also prompted Tinder to add photo verification in January 2020, in-app safety check-ins during dates, and a built-in panic button to its platform. The services are free, but are only available in the US.

While the date’s latest safety feature will not be free, officials at both Garbo and Match said they are working to ensure fair and low pricing.