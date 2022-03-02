"Tinder Swindler" Simon Leviev Sued by Real Diamond Family

Picture taken on July 1, 2019 shows the so-called

Shimon Hayut, aka Simon Leviev, the subject of Netflix's true-crime documentary "The Tinder Swindler," is facing a lawsuit, People reports. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Israeli Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev and his family are suing Hayut for millions after he allegedly impersonated them and used their last name to enrich himself. The lawsuit, which was filed in Tel Aviv, Israel, alleges that "for a long time, he [Simon Leviev] has been making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones)."

Hayut has been "cunningly using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev Family, and that his family will pay and bear the costs of his benefits," the family added.

"The Tinder Swindler" documentary, which premiered on Netflix on Feb. 2, alleges that Hayut changed his name and claimed to be the son of Leviev on the dating app Tinder, where he persuaded women to loan him money. Many have speculated that Hayut has allegedly swindled over $10 million from people around the globe.

In December 2019, Hayut was convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery and sentenced to 15 months in prison, but he was released early after serving a mere five months.

Per a statement, obtained by People, from the Leviev family's attorney Guy Ophir, more legal action may be on the way. "This legal action is only the beginning of a number of lawsuits that my firm is currently working on," Ophir's statement read. "In the next faze we will file a monetary suit against Hayut and any other affiliate that will work with him, including some websites that have Joint ventures with Hayut and/or have offered to buy cameos from him. Anyone that will try to capitalize from this scheme will be sued."

Earlier in February, Hayut defended himself against the Netflix allegations in an interview with "Inside Edition." "I was surprised how many girls wanted me and how many girls offered to travel to meet me without them knowing me," he said at the time. "I'm not this monster that everybody has created."