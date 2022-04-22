Tinley Park Chamber Of Commerce Looks Ahead With New Leaders, Members

TINLEY PARK, IL — The Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce has chosen a new executive director to serve the businesses of the village.

Mary Kay Campbell will take over the position from her previous role as an executive director for the county's administrative office. Campbell comes to the position right before Small Business Week which will be celebrated nationally from May 1 - 7.

Campbell said she sees the chamber as "a gateway to networking, professional development, workforce, government advocacy, resources, and community connections."

"My priority is to work with the Board developing a strategic plan to build businesses stronger by the month and throughout the year with an expansion in valuable resources, educational workshops, and committees," Campbell wrote in a press release.

According to current leadership, the chamber has over 400 members throughout the south suburbs, a number which stayed strong even throughout mass business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Post pandemic has increased our awareness how we all need each other," said President Brandy Cafarelli. "Residents can a play a part and amplify their community by shopping local, shop Tinley Park."

A list of all those participating in Small Business Week can be found at the Chamber of Commerce website. Cafarelli told Patch she sees Campbell's appointment and the influx of new businesses as proof the village "worked together navigating the ever-changing pandemic rules."

This article originally appeared on the Tinley Park Patch