Tinley Park Neighbors To Meet With Village Attorney On Ice Rink

TINLEY PARK, IL — A manmade ice rink is now sitting vacant in a retention area in the Timbers Pointe subdivision while village officials work with neighbors to find a solution to the DIY situation.

Elizabeth Keblusek, a Timbers Pointe resident for almost 20 years, said her sons were responsible for the idea's conception a few weeks ago. Her boys, 13 and 9, had played in that area their entire lives, using the village-owned space as a baseball field or open land to run around.

This year, they joined neighbors in building an ice rink complete with tarp, plywood and three days worth of frozen water. The retention area is designed to catch overflow water when it rains, so the group knew the rink couldn't be permanent, but they didn't expect village code enforcers to shut it down.

"They basically said we couldn't have it here, that it was too dangerous and too loud," said Keblusek.

According to Village Manager Pat Carr, the rink presents a safety issue. As a private project built on public land, Carr said anyone could wander onto the ice. While there's no risk of someone falling into a nonexistent pond below, someone could hurt themselves otherwise and sue the village for their injuries. Carr told Patch it's a common lawsuit.

When a cold front hit the southwest suburbs late last year, Keblusek said her children found a patch of ice covering the bottom of the retention field. They, along with some help from an older neighbor, slid around on the surface until the streetlights came on. Keblusek said that was when her and a few other neighbors decided to take advantage of the land.

Village officials were first alerted to the ice rink by a local resident who complained about the noise level in the retention plot. Keblusek said no one knows who the complainant was, but was puzzled on how the noise level — which never went past 9 p.m. — could have bothered someone in her neighborhood.

However, Keblusek and neighbors are still hoping to find a way to keep their neighborhood project for the remainder of the winter season. In a now-viral social media post, the mother of three reached out to Tinley Park Mayor Mike Glotz to try and find a middle ground.

"I think the rink looks amazing and everyone did an amazing job," Glotz wrote in an email to Keblusek. "However, there are many different things to consider. What if your neighbor wanted to build a basketball court at that location for the summer? Would everyone be ok with that too?"

According to Keblusek, she would. In the short time the ice rink has been up, she said the attraction has drawn neighbors ages 2 to 60. While she understands the village has a job to do, she said she hopes to find a solution that will preserve the sense of community she and her neighbors found at the ice rink.

There is a local park district ice rink off 171st Street, but Keblusek said the crowded destination wasn't what she had in mind.

"We as a community wanted to make somewhere safe where there wasn't a bunch of people," she said. "In this COVID world, if we are going to an area with a ton of people, then that ruins the point. We wanted a safe place for our kids to go and it became more of a thing for everyone. We all hung out down there where the kids were skating. We all had cups of coca and got to safely see one another."

Keblusek along with a few neighbors are meeting Glotz, Carr and the village attorney Wednesday evening to discuss a way to keep the rink in operation for the duration of the cold weather. Keblusek said she hopes to find a solution such as waivers, signs that say "skate at your own risk," or the promise of parent supervision.

This article originally appeared on the Tinley Park Patch