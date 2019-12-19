Is Tinsel Canceled?

The polar ice caps are melting before our eyes. Artificial snow will not be de rigueur this year.

Even as whales starve because of the plastic they have consumed and landfills swell beyond all reason, one age-old holiday tradition that has been hard to shake is the habit of excess.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Americans produce a colossal amount of waste, throwing out, by some estimates, 25% more stuff than they usually do — over 1 million extra tons of garbage each week. Food waste is a contributor, and so is traditional wrapping paper, the kind pocked with glitter or coated with plastic for that festive sheen, and therefore unfit for recycling.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, each year, on average, we discard 38,000 miles of ribbon, $11 billion worth of packing material and 15 million live Christmas trees.

Glitter, tinsel and shiny wrapping paper are now signs of the apocalypse, judging by the #zerowasteholidays and similar hashtags that are blooming on Instagram. These reveal a new world made from orange peel garlands and ornaments fashioned from dried apples and dehydrated citrus slices. Indeed, desiccated fruit would seem to be a badge of responsible style.

Wrapping paper is penitential: a slurry of brown, linen and hemp (brown craft paper, supermarket bags, scraps of fabric or newspaper) and embellished with cinnamon sticks, eucalyptus leaves and other twiggy items.

There is a lot of twine.

“There will be moral judgments on what’s under the tree this year for sure,” said Marian Salzman, a trend spotter, author and early public-relations promoter of Giving Tuesday, which retailers have sometimes turned into a shopping boondoggle that conflates consumption with charitable donations. “If I see shiny green, red and silver paper, I am going to think, These are not good environmentalists. These people don’t realize the world is on fire.”

Sustainable holiday décor has been a best-practices policy of environmentalists for decades. But now that the signs of climate change are blazingly, meltingly evident, those quaint Earth Day era tenets — reuse, reduce, recycle — seem compulsory; the least one can do.

When Abbye Churchill’s rescue dogs shredded her sheets a few weeks ago, she saw a decorating opportunity. Churchill, 35, is a textile artist and author leery of waste and always on the lookout for fabric she can salvage and repurpose, so she tore the soft pink sheets into strips and began stitching them into a garland that now embraces her holiday tree.

Textile refuse is her particular bugbear, and for years it has been her mission to harvest, scrounge and locate discarded fabric and clothing, along with dead stock from fashion companies, and rework the orphan scraps into beautiful new pieces.

The Enviro-Elves

Churchill is one in a cohort of makers, amateurs and professionals dedicated to a sustainable holiday this year: a redemptive, perhaps preemptive, precursor to sober January.

Think comestible and compostable, as Antonia Pitica does, when you trim your tree and adorn your table. Pitica, 28, is an owner of Eco Roots, a company in Aspen, Colorado, that sells objects like bamboo toothbrushes and rose-gold razor handles, and she is an enthusiastic promoter of dried citrus as a decorative garnish.

Tiffany Threadgould is a designer in residence at TerraCycle, a company that collects single-use items, including toothbrushes and juice pouches, and teams up with companies to convert the material into usable objects.

She can show you how to make a snowflake ornament from an Entenmann’s Little Bites Muffins box, a strand of holiday lights using toothpaste tubes and gift bows from food wrappers. But she is less bullish on her mission, as the realities of the global waste market grow more dire.

“Upcycling is a stopgap method for things that exist, but we really need to be thinking about ways to stop garbage before it becomes garbage, to embrace the reduce and reuse part of the three R’s,” Threadgould said.

“As for holiday decorating, I still typically do it with the mindset of upcycling, but I look to materials that have more value. Maybe it’s less single-use plastic and more things that have a chip in them.”

She has lately made a candelabra from battered teacups and salvaged cookie cutters during a clean-out of her mother’s home of 30 years to use as napkin rings.