Can you have tinted windows on your car in Kansas City? Here’s what the law says

Every driver has seen it at some point: You pull up next to a vehicle waiting at a red light and notice its windows are tinted so dark you can’t see who’s inside.

It may look cool to some. But is it legal?

Federal law prohibits window tint on the front side windows and windshields of cars that give less than 70% light transmission.

What about state laws in Kansas and Missouri?

Tinting limits at the state level are more relaxed than the federal rules. But Kansas and Missouri both have other restrictions, including limits on tinting windshields.

Laws in both Kansas and Missouri also permit car owners to tint their windows beyond the standard limits if they have a permit, which they can get from their local highway patrol with a valid physician’s prescription.

Can you have tinted windows in Missouri?

Yes, but only up to a certain amount.

Vehicles registered in Missouri can have the front side windows tinted to 35%, plus or minus 3% or more light transmittance, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. This means vehicles can get their cars tinted to where only 35% of sunlight can get inside the car, much less than the federal limit states.

Back-side windows and the rear glass window are not subject to tint limitations in the state.

The windshield can’t be tinted at all, except for the top. The vehicle manufacturer typically tints this part up to the AS1 line, visible with a small mark or hash line etched into the windshield.

Can my car’s windows be tinted in Kansas?

Yes. It’s similar to the law in Missouri.

Kansas law 8-1749a prohibits window tint on registered Kansas vehicles with less than 35% light transmission on all windows. This includes the front-side, back side and rear windows.

If you do get your windows tinted, it must be non-reflective and the tint colors can’t be red, yellow or amber.

The windshield can be tinted, but only up to the AS1 line marked on your windshield.