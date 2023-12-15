Tinton Falls man charged with student sexual contact in Perth Amboy

A Tinton Falls man who teaches at Perth Amboy Magnet High School has been charged with inappropriately touching two students.

Edward White, 56, of Tinton Falls, surrendered to the Perth Amboy Police Department on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

White was at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick pending a Superior Court detention hearing.

An investigation revealed that White allegedly inappropriately touched two students on separate occasions while employed as a carpentry teacher at the school located on High Street in Perth Amboy, Ciccone said.

In a statement on the Middlesex County Magnet Schools’ website, Superintendent Jorge Diaz said the district was notified Dec. 8 of an alleged incident involving a teacher and a student at the Perth Amboy campus.

"The school administration immediately reported the information to the local police department for investigation. The teacher was placed on administrative leave, banned from school grounds, and prohibited from contacting anyone affiliated with the school district," Diaz said in the statement.

"The district takes any accusation of inappropriate conduct by a staff member seriously, reports incidents to the proper authorities, cooperates fully with law enforcement, and takes immediate personnel action to protect students. Today, the prosecutor’s office disclosed the arrest which resulted in charges of criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child filed against the teacher. The district anticipates that the prosecutor’s office will issue a statement to the public shortly," Diaz said.

"While the district and Board of Education are legally precluded from commenting on or discussing this matter, I want to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority. We will act and provide further information, as appropriate, and when permitted by law," the superintendent said.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools in Edison, East Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Piscataway and Woodbridge are formerly part of the county's vocational-technical school district that provided occupational training, according to the district's website.

State records show White has worked for this district since 2015 and as of 2021 earned a salary of $80,107.Anyone with information is asked to call Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit Detective Olivia Ankudowicz at 732-745-8083 or Perth Amboy Detective Reymond Nolasco at 732-324-3879.

