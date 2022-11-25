Tinton Falls police seek witnesses in fiery crash that killed 37-year-old Long Branch man

TINTON FALLS − Police are seeking witnesses to an early-morning crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a 37-year-old Long Branch man.

Police went to the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle involved overturned and caught fire, Tinton Falls police Capt. Scott Trocchia said.

The driver and only occupant, Islam Elmedani, was found dead, Trocchia said.

Wayside Fire Department, Tinton Falls Office of Emergency Management and the Monmouth County Highway Department assisted.

Trocchia is urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist the investigation to call Cpl. Duncan of the Tinton Falls Police Department Traffic Safety Division at 732-542-3400 ext. 465.

