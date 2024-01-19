Tinton Falls teacher tried to solicit sex from someone he thought was 14: prosecutor

FREEHOLD An elementary school teacher and basketball coach from Howell was arrested Thursday, charged with sex crimes related to online communications with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Thomas R. Carraher, 26, a teacher at Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls and basketball coach at the Shrewsbury Borough School, is in the Monmouth County Jail, charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child, attempted promotion of obscene material to a minor and attempted criminal sexual contact.

He is accused of soliciting a sexual act for cash and sending sexually explicit material of himself - a photograph and video - to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, Santiago said in a news release. Carraher also asked that person to send him graphic personal media, the prosecutor said.

Carraher made the communications with a social media app, Santiago said.

Both the prosecutor and the Tinton Falls school superintendent said there is no indication the charges involve any students or that the alleged actions occurred at school.

"At this time, there is no indication that the aforementioned charges relate directly to any student or student-athlete at either school,'' Santiago's news release said.

Tinton Falls Schools Superintendent Lisa Goldey, in a letter to parents Friday, said the teacher, whom she did not name, was placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from coming onto district property or having any contact with students or staff.

"All of the charges are for alleged offenses outside our school district and do not involve any conduct alleged to have occurred while the teacher was at school or with any district students,'' Goldey said in the letter.

She said in the letter that all district employees who have contact with students must pass a criminal background check as a condition of employment. School employees are then subject to a statewide criminal offense reporting system monitored by the state Department of Education's Office of Student Protection, which immediately notifies the district when a public school employee is charged with a disqualifying criminal offense so that prompt protective measures can be implemented, the letter said.

"We will not initiate discussions about this matter in our school,'' Goldey said in the letter, encouraging parents to communicate with their children if they have concerns.

"The administration and school counselors are prepared to support any student or family needing assistance,'' Goldey said in the letter.

She said she is prohibited from providing details of the teacher's employment because it is a personnel matter.

The charges against Carraher are the result of an investigation by the prosecutor's Internet Crimes Unit. Investigators are seeking additional information about Carraher's activities and are asking anyone with such information to contact Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

Thomas R. Carraher

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Tinton Falls teacher/Shrewsbury coach tried to solicit child sex: cops