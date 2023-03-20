Tintra PLC's (LON:TNT) recent UK£2.4m market cap decline means a loss of UK£5.6k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who acquired UK£59k worth of Tintra PLC's (LON:TNT) stock at an average price of UK£1.38 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 11% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only UK£53k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Tintra Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Joe Lyske was the biggest purchase of Tintra shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.25 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Joe Lyske was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Tintra

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Tintra insiders own 53% of the company, currently worth about UK£11m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tintra Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Tintra. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Tintra is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those don't sit too well with us...

