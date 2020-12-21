These tiny $17,500 prefab 'urban escape pods' from former Tesla and SpaceX designers are now available to preorder

Mary Meisenzahl
Jupe Lit Exterior (photo credit_ Sam Gezari)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

Tiny-living startup Jupe just released new images of its sci-fi inspired portable shelters, or "cosmos-inspired urban escape pods," which are now available to preorder.

The company was founded by Jeff Wilson, an ex-IBM project manager known for living in a dumpster for a year and later creating the Kasita tiny home. With designers from Tesla, SpaceX, and Airbnb, Jupe is a portable prefab shelter that can go just about anywhere. Individual owners can bring their Jupe to remote locations for COVID-safe getaways, or Airbnb hosts could add additional units to properties with high demand.

"The desire to get out of the cities that we've seen over the past decade and the acceleration of that trend during the pandemic has drained short-term stay inventory for those that want to experience nature," Wilson said in a statement. "Further, the recent success of the IPOs in this space and the off-the-charts demand to 'stay close' make the timing for short-term stay products like Jupe impeccable."

Jupe is now available for preorder for $99, with a total cost of $17,500. The company notes that the price is only about a fifth of the price of an average Airstream RV. Jupe will produce the units at its 10,000 square foot Los Angeles factory, beginning to fulfill orders by March 2021.

Take a look at the tiny prefab shelter here.

Jupe is made of interconnected aluminum masts that provide support for the geometric shape that's designed to be reminiscent of an "interstellar shuttle."

Jupe Exterior 1 (photo credit_ Sam Gezari)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

The sides are made of fire-resistant canvas, while the floor is wood tiling.

Jupe Exterior Daytime (photo credit_ Sam Gezari)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

Jupe designers said that the structure was designed as "a work of art rather than a simple dwelling."

Jupe Lit Exterior Centered (photo credit_ Sam Gezari)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

Though it's only 111 square feet inside, Jupe feels surprisingly roomy, with 11 foot-tall ceilings. There's enough room for a queen-size bed, a desk, chair, and ottoman.

Jupe Interior (photo credit_ Sam Gezari)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

The floor also opens up into storage cubes, totaling more than 38 cubic feet of storage space.

Jupe Interior 1 (Photo Credit Jeff Wilson)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

The front window can open into a large panorama to take in views.

Jupe Sleeper(photo credit_ Jeff Wilson)
Jupe urban escape pod. Jeff Wilson

Each unit comes with solar panels, a 200 Ah battery system, and WiFi router, with the option to add on dimmable LED lighting and a Sonos speaker with Alexa.

Jupe Lit Exterior (photo credit_ Sam Gezari)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

The Jupe can be flat-packed down onto the base frame for easy transportation.

Jupe Lit Exterior 1 (photo credit_ Sam Gezari)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

It can be reassembled anywhere, even off the grid, thanks to solar power and batteries.

Jupe Overlooking Downtown Los Angeles (photo credit_ Sam Gezari)
Jupe urban escape pod. Sam Gezari

