A tiny apartment renter showed us a genius hack for hiding a cluttered closet

Anju Abraham turned her 400-square foot apartment in Washington, DC, into a luxe, gilded oasis.

She made the apartment feel larger with creative storage solutions.

Abraham has an exposed closet in her studio apartment, so she installed an outdoor shade to mask it.

Anju Abraham moved into a 400-square-foot studio apartment in Washington, DC, two years ago and has since implemented tons of clever design hacks in her tiny space.

Abraham's aim was to make the tiny space feel bigger by carving out her studio apartment into sections. Since she has an exposed closet, Abraham divides her clothes from the rest of the room with a rolling shade she installed herself.

"It really helps hide the visual clutter of my closet while making my space look bigger," Abraham said of the rolling shade.

Abraham scanned the internet for the perfect solution to hide her closet space

Abraham's top priority going into the project was to find a stable solution to hide her closet that was renter-friendly. This means the hack had to be removable and any holes in the walls had to be easily patchable.

She started by searching for curtain and drape options, but she didn't find anything she liked. So, she switched up her search terms with keywords like privacy screens, blinds, dividers, and shades.

"I liked the idea of a retractable screen, like the kind you use with a classroom projector," Abraham said of her quest for the perfect solution.

Then, she came across an exterior roller shade. While roller shades are meant to be used for patios and decks, it was also ideal for Abraham's unique situation - plus the shade has a wand that can be cranked to raise and lower it.

"I felt it fit all of the things I needed with its sturdiness, opacity, and versatility," Abraham said.

She measured her closet, picked up a $40 roller shade, and got to work.

Abraham's closet shade is seen in-action. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"I put drywall anchors into the ceiling, attached brackets on both sides, and popped in my new roller shade," Abraham said.

Abraham loves how her closet shade creation elevates the space.

'When rolled down, it hides my wardrobe and makes my space feel bigger and tidier," she said. "It also adds an element of privacy by keeping my closet out of sight when I have visitors."

