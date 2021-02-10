A tiny apartment renter showed us the clever hacks she used to turn her 400-square-foot studio into a 'bright, airy, gilded oasis'

Joey Hadden
16_AnjuCouch
Anju Abraham lives in a 400 square-foot apartment in Washington, DC, and she has tons of storage hacks for small spaces. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

  • Anju Abraham turned her 400-square foot apartment in Washington, DC into a luxe, gilded oasis.

  • Abraham made the apartment feel larger with her light color scheme and creative storage hacks.

  • She recommends getting multipurpose furniture and room dividers when downsizing to a smaller space.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Anju Abraham moved into a 400 square-foot studio apartment in DC two years ago and has since implemented tons of clever design hacks in her tiny space.

15_AnjuCouch
Anju Abraham lives alone in Washington, DC. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

After a decade of living with roommates, Anju Abraham moved into a studio apartment in Washington, DC's Dupont Circle neighborhood.

"Like a lot of big cities, it can be pretty competitive to find an apartment in the District," Abraham told Insider. "So I was thrilled when I found this space, even if it meant living without a few amenities like a dishwasher or central air."

Abraham said she has found that a natural, luxe design is ideal for her style and her tiny space.

"The apartment is decorated with a white base and punctuated with touches of gold," she said.

Since moving into her studio apartment, Abraham has found that furniture with dual functions serves the space best.

2_OpenLayout
A view of Abraham's studio apartment. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

For example, her bed, couch, and coffee table have hidden storage space.

6_LiftUpStorageBed
Abraham's bed has storage space. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"When people ask 'Where is all your stuff?' the better question is probably 'Where isn't my stuff?'" Abraham said.

Abraham keeps items like extra bedding and blankets inside of her furniture.

"My advice to small apartment dwellers is to commit to finding pieces that have a storage component," she said. "You won't regret it."

Abraham said the more functions a piece has, the better. She installed wheels on her coffee table trunk so she can roll it around to wherever she needs a surface.

13_TrunkCoffeetable
Abraham's coffee table is a trunk on wheels. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"Add wheels to heavy pieces for more versatility," Abraham said.

Abraham also found creative ways to temporarily carve out spaces in her apartment.

8_RoomDivider
Abraham moves her room divider to prepare for a Zoom call. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

She has a three-panel room divider that she puts behind her desk for Zoom calls.

She has a room divider that she moves around throughout the day as needed.

7_RoomDivider
Abraham moves her room divider to prepare for bed. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

When guests come, Abraham said she places the divider next to her bed.

And Abraham divides her closet from the rest of the room with a rolling shade she installed herself.

9_Closet
Abraham's wardrobe has a rolling shade. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Abraham said the shade was meant for outdoor use.

"It really helps hide the visual clutter of my closet while making my space look bigger," Abraham said of the rolling shade.

IMG_1230
Abraham's wardrobe is hidden behind the shade. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Abraham keeps another trunk of storage in front of her closet that doubles as a seat.

IMG_1232
Additional seating that serves as storage in Abraham's apartment. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Abraham added outdoor seat cushions to the trunk to turn it into a comfy seat.

Since her bathroom has no outlets, Abraham created a wall-mounted vanity area for doing hair and makeup.

11.1_Wall Vanity
Abraham gets ready in front of her vanity. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Once she realized her bathroom had no outlets in it, Abraham got six white boxes, six acrylic shelves, and a mirror to create her wall vanity.

"I went with lidded boxes for a cleaner minimal aesthetic and ended up finding that the only product that could meet my sizing requirements were cable cord organizers," Abraham said.

She also added a makeshift light fixture to the space.

"I strung up a bare, three-bulb pendant light and a hallway vanity was born — the first of its kind I'd like to think," she said.

In the kitchen, Abraham stores some of her dishes vertically by hanging them up.

18_HangingCookware
Abraham's cookware is stored vertically. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"I used to keep my pots and pans inside the kitchen cabinets, but then I found them hard to access quickly," she said.

Plus, hanging her cookware clears up some kitchen space.

Abraham also created a magnetic spice rack that lives on her fridge to save space.

20_MagneticSpiceRackandKnifeBar
Abraham's homemade magnetic spice rack lives on her fridge. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

The spice jars have magnetic lids and are customizable.

In the bathroom, Abraham uses more vertical storage for her belongings with shelving and stackable bins.

24_Overthetoilet storage
Abraham's vertical bathroom storage is seen. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

For additional bathroom storage, Abraham installed this wall-mounted shelf.

25_Wallmounted bathroom storage
Abraham's bathroom shelving is seen. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Abraham said she opted for the self with the greatest depth when selecting the perfect piece for the space.

In her workspace, Abraham uses vertical storage to save space with a leaning ladder desk.

IMG_1239
Abraham's workspace is taller than it is wide. Courtesy of Anju Abraham

Abraham said she used to have a desk that was four feet wide, but she realized she didn't need all that space.

Her current desk is only 30 inches wide, "but it packs a punch because of the vertical storage," Abraham said.

Abraham said the best space-saving tip she has for living small is to continuously edit-down your belongings.

14_Anju_Bed
Abraham is seen on her bed. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"At least once a month, I make a donation bin drop, and I regularly give things away on Buy Nothing, which is a great Facebook group for giving and receiving items for free," Abraham said.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump loyalist Josh Hawley ignores impeachment trial evidence by sitting in gallery to review paperwork

    Senator Josh Hawley, a bellwether of Donald Trump's "stop the steal" movement to overturn the 2020 election results, was watching the second day of impeachment proceedings against the former president from the gallery above the chamber. The Trump loyalist, a first-term Missouri Republican, was seen at various points with his legs crossed, his feet propped up on the chair in front of him, and reviewing some sort of paperwork in a manila folder, according to several reporters with a view of the room from their seats in the press gallery. Mr Hawley, along with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and a handful of other Republicans, voted against the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 and 7 January, even after a pro-Trump mob interrupted the day's proceedings with a bloody insurrection.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Germany 'offered $1bn if US dropped sanctions against controversial pipeline'

    A new political row has broken out over a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany after Angela Merkel’s government was accused of offering to spend $1bn (£720m) on American gas if the US called off planned sanctions against the project. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will allow Russian gas to be pumped directly to Germany, but the US has threatened to impose sanctions on any company involved with the project, arguing it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy needs. Lobbying group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) this week published a leaked letter from Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, to Steve Mnuchin, the then US treasury secretary, dated last August. In it, Mr Scholz offered to invest $1bn on new infrastructure to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) at German ports if the US dropped the planned sanctions.

  • Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said. A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record." Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backThe 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

  • Hungarian opposition radio forced off air as loses licence renewal case

    A Hungarian opposition radio station lost an appeal against the removal of its licence on Tuesday, cutting by one the already dwindling ranks of media outlets critical of the country's nationalist government. The media authority said in September it would not renew Klubradio's licence due to what it called a string of regulatory offences by the station during a seven-year licence term that expires on Sunday. Klubradio, broadcasting for 19 years and whose political and talk show guests often criticise government policies, will be forced off the air then, after a Budapest court on Tuesday rejected its appeal against that decision.

  • Four years into voyage and close to land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalizingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land.

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backFed Chair Powell says lower unemployment rate hides true 'deterioration' of labor market

  • What next for the border in Northern Ireland?

    This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free. What’s the story? The UK and EU are at once again at loggerheads over how to resolve difficulties at the Northern Irish border, following threats against port staff and fresh calls for the Government to abandon the Northern Ireland Protocol. Britain’s departure from the European Union and the end of the Brexit transition period mean that there must be customs checks on goods entering the EU single market by travelling between the UK and the EU via Northern Ireland. The perennial issue for legislators has been how to check goods without imposing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic: something all sides have pledged to avoid since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. But the solution agreed between the UK and EU in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – the Northern Ireland Protocol – has not been running as smoothly as hoped. Teething difficulties at the ports in Northern Ireland have been exacerbated by the European Commission’s threat on January 29 to block vaccines leaving the EU, which would effectively have imposed a hard border on the island. The Commission’s brief triggering of Article 16 of the Protocol was quickly rescinded, but not before tensions between unionists and republicans in Northern Ireland were inflamed by the sudden prospect of a border. Threats were made against port workers and loyalist graffiti was daubed on walls around Larne and Belfast. Northern Irish police say there is no indication of paramilitary involvement, but customs officials were sent home for their own safety. Michael Gove, who is responsible for dealing with border issues in Northern Ireland on behalf of the UK Government, has condemned the Commission for opening a “Pandora’s Box” and called for the extension of a “grace period” in the Protocol. The grace period, which would have ended in April, allows goods to travel across the border without some of the checks that will eventually be required, in an attempt to smooth the transition. It is hoped that an extension would allow the issues to be resolved before further checks are imposed. Looking back The Northern Ireland Protocol was Boris Johnson’s solution to the Northern Ireland border issue. Removing the hated backstop from Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement – and collapsing the Conservative Party’s agreement with the DUP – Mr Johnson instead agreed that some checks would take place on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, if they were “at risk” of travelling onward into the EU. That resolution was a controversial one. For DUP politicians, any checks on goods travelling between the four nations of the UK represent an unacceptable breach of the country’s own internal market. The EU was eventually satisfied by the Northern Ireland Protocol and agreed it with Mr Johnson’s Government in October 2019. But it did not come into force until the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1, after which the UK was finally no longer treated as an EU member state. For the Irish Government, which was opposed to Britain leaving the EU from the start, the issues in recent weeks are less to do with the EU’s vaccine threats and more to do with Brexit itself. In a radio interview last week Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, said: “I would be open to advocating for modest extensions of grace periods when appropriate to try to, first of all, reassure people that we're listening to them in Northern Ireland, because we are, and then, secondly, so that we can ensure that businesses can operate as best they can under the protocol. "But that's not the same thing as scrapping the protocol and it's important to make a strong distinction between the two." Mr Coveney signalled the Irish Government would be open to an extension of the grace period, but said any settlement could not involve a renegotiation of the protocol and, by extension, the Withdrawal Agreement. Meanwhile, my colleagues report that the EU is almost certain to accept a time-limited extension to between three and six months, not the two years Mr Gove has requested. Anything else? The picture in Northern Ireland is further complicated by continued DUP calls for the UK Government to trigger Article 16 itself, and abandon the protocol altogether. The party is pursuing a series of political moves aimed at undermining the mechanism, including a boycott on engagement with the Irish Government on issues related to its operation and a vow to oppose any protocol-related legislation at the Assembly. Other parties in the Stormont power-sharing agreement say the DUP’s goal of scrapping the protocol altogether is “unrealistic”, and it should focus on cooperation with other Northern Irish parties. The Northern Ireland Assembly ultimately has a veto power over the protocol, but only in a vote every four years. Until then, the SDLP, another party in the agreement, said unionists “need to learn the lesson that they should have learned a number of times over the past 100 years – the British Government will let you down and if you keep going to the right you're going to end up in a worse position when you come back to the table”. The Refresher take For Brexit-watchers, the spectre of UK ministers in negotiation with the EU over Northern Ireland is familiar. But if both sides cannot agree to an extension of the grace period that is long enough to resolve the issues at the border technically and peacefully, then more customs checks will be imposed. The EU has little choice but to accept Mr Gove’s demand for an extension, since it was partly the Commission’s foolishness that caused the latest tensions. Notwithstanding the vaccines debacle, the last few weeks have exposed fragilities in a customs arrangement that exporters and citizens were promised would be solid. Mr Gove and his counterparts have an important but difficult few weeks ahead.

  • Roadside shooting of Yale graduate student may have been targeted, say police

    Police think violence may have happened after Connecticut car crash

  • Car of missing Texas woman found in lake 30 years after disappearance

    Carey Mae Parker was 23 when she went missing from Quinlan, Texas on March 17, 1991.

  • Man who killed 2 in Wisconsin had long criminal history

    A man who killed two men in eastern Wisconsin before being fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had a history of criminal offenses dating back more than a decade, officials said. Nicholas Pingel, 30, had recently been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues, according to the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Family members and others said Pingel struggled with substantial mental health issues and was disconnected from relatives in the week before the shootings.

  • The vast majority of Americans want another coronavirus stimulus package

    Congress is sharply divided over President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. Americans? Not so much. With minimal support from Republicans, congressional Democrats had to use a budget resolution bill to start the process of passing the relief package with just a simple majority of the 50-50 split Senate. But 83 percent of Americans say they support Congress passing another stimulus package, and only a sliver of them say the one currently in motion is too big, a CBS News poll conducted by YouGov out Wednesday found. CBS News Poll: Bipartisan Majority Favors More COVID Economic Relief https://t.co/ESN5WoAN9o pic.twitter.com/KTEp4SzsJK — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) February 9, 2021 That large base of support for another stimulus package spans party lines, the poll found. A massive 97 percent of people who voted for Biden in 2020 and 95 percent of Democrats say they support a relief bill, while 63 percent of those who voted for former President Donald Trump and 70 percent of Republicans say the same. The size of Biden's stimulus bill also has a solid base of support. The poll found 39 percent of Americans say the bill provides "about the right amount" of relief money, while 40 percent say it's not enough. Just 20 percent of Americans say it's too big, the majority of them Trump voters. CBS News/YouGov surveyed 2,508 U.S. residents between Feb. 5–8, with a margin of error of 2.3 percent. More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backThe 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Romanians demand end to immersing babies in water during baptism after death of newborn child

    Tens of thousands of Romanians are demanding the country’s Orthodox Church bans the tradition of putting babies' heads underwater during baptism after an infant drowned while being christened. An online petition has now gathered over 63,000 names following the tragedy that took place on February 1 in the northern town of Suceava. According to reports, the priest completely immersed the six-week-old boy, who was also born prematurely, during the service, but halted when the baby stopped crying and started to turn blue around the lips. Despite being rushed to hospital, the child died the next day while in intensive care. Police have launched a criminal investigation. The child’s death has triggered an outbreak of anger in Romania against the Church, and prompted calls for it to scrap its ancient tradition of dunking babies three times during the baptism service. Vladimir Dumitru, a teacher and the organiser of the petition, has claimed the tradition often involves brutality and that it needs to be scrapped. “We do not demand the end of the practice of baptism but its modification so babies are not exposed to these unnecessary and absurd risks,” Mr Dumitru wrote on the petition page. He added that immersion should be replaced with a “symbolic sprinkling of water on the baby’s head”. Maria Stamatin, a doctor from the intensive care unit at the maternity hospital in the town of Iasi, in north-eastern Romania, warned that even a small amount of water getting into the lungs of a young baby can be very dangerous. “Especially when the children are newborn, a minor amount of water can provoke a cardiorespiratory arrest and, if there is not a rapid intervention, even the death of the baby,” Dr Stamatin told Libertatea, a Romanian newspaper. In the wake of the tragedy Vasile Banescu, a spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, called for prosecutors to speed up the investigation into the incident. He also encouraged churches to change their practices, recommending they sprinkle holy water over babies instead of doing total immersion. Priests contacted by Libertatea told the newspaper that while many of them preferred to sprinkle water on the head they felt under pressure from the Church’s hierarchy to conform to tradition and immerse the baby completely three times. Although still widespread across the Orthodox world, dunking popularity is on the wane, with more and more parents opting for the safer and less distressing practice of immersing only the baby's body and sprinkling water over its head. Concerns have been raised about the practice of dunking babies in other countries with Orthodox populations such as Cyprus and Russia after videos surfaced of children being fully and violently immersed in water despite screaming with distress. Traditionalists argue that despite the dangers of dunking, most children escape unharmed from the practice. Archbishop Teodosie Petrescu, an influential cleric from the conservative wing of the Romanian Orthodox Church, has rejected calls for changes to the baptism tradition. “There’s no way for the ritual to change,” said Archbishop Petrescu. “These canons of faith will be available for another thousand years. That is why we will not change. We’re not intimidated.” The archbishop also told the television broadcaster Antena3 that he prefers to baptise babies in cold water because it apparently “sharpens” their spirituality and is good for their health.

  • Miami Beach Latino Democrat "censured" by own party for spreading Covid misinformation

    "One of the many differences between us and the opposition is that we hold our members to account when they cross the line," the Democratic party chair said about commissioner Ricky Arriola.

  • Sheriff: Arrest in Black teen's disappearance and death

    Janet Irvin, 37, was jailed on charges of felony failure to report 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles missing and of contributing to juvenile delinquency, Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a news release and video statements. Deputy Kathleen Breaux, a spokeswoman for Romero, said she did not know whether Irvin has an attorney who could speak for her. Four attorneys for Charles' family said, “We are thankful that she is finally being held criminally responsible."