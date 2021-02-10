A tiny apartment renter showed us the clever hacks she used to turn her 400-square-foot studio into a 'bright, airy, gilded oasis'

Anju Abraham lives in a 400 square-foot apartment in Washington, DC, and she has tons of storage hacks for small spaces. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Anju Abraham turned her 400-square foot apartment in Washington, DC into a luxe, gilded oasis.

Abraham made the apartment feel larger with her light color scheme and creative storage hacks.

She recommends getting multipurpose furniture and room dividers when downsizing to a smaller space.

Anju Abraham moved into a 400 square-foot studio apartment in DC two years ago and has since implemented tons of clever design hacks in her tiny space.

Anju Abraham lives alone in Washington, DC. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

After a decade of living with roommates, Anju Abraham moved into a studio apartment in Washington, DC's Dupont Circle neighborhood.

"Like a lot of big cities, it can be pretty competitive to find an apartment in the District," Abraham told Insider. "So I was thrilled when I found this space, even if it meant living without a few amenities like a dishwasher or central air."

Abraham said she has found that a natural, luxe design is ideal for her style and her tiny space.

"The apartment is decorated with a white base and punctuated with touches of gold," she said.

Since moving into her studio apartment, Abraham has found that furniture with dual functions serves the space best.

A view of Abraham's studio apartment. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

For example, her bed, couch, and coffee table have hidden storage space.

Abraham's bed has storage space. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"When people ask 'Where is all your stuff?' the better question is probably 'Where isn't my stuff?'" Abraham said.

Abraham keeps items like extra bedding and blankets inside of her furniture.

"My advice to small apartment dwellers is to commit to finding pieces that have a storage component," she said. "You won't regret it."

Abraham said the more functions a piece has, the better. She installed wheels on her coffee table trunk so she can roll it around to wherever she needs a surface.

Abraham's coffee table is a trunk on wheels. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"Add wheels to heavy pieces for more versatility," Abraham said.

Abraham also found creative ways to temporarily carve out spaces in her apartment.

Abraham moves her room divider to prepare for a Zoom call. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

She has a three-panel room divider that she puts behind her desk for Zoom calls.

She has a room divider that she moves around throughout the day as needed.

Abraham moves her room divider to prepare for bed. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

When guests come, Abraham said she places the divider next to her bed.

And Abraham divides her closet from the rest of the room with a rolling shade she installed herself.

Abraham's wardrobe has a rolling shade. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Abraham said the shade was meant for outdoor use.

"It really helps hide the visual clutter of my closet while making my space look bigger," Abraham said of the rolling shade.

Abraham's wardrobe is hidden behind the shade. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Abraham keeps another trunk of storage in front of her closet that doubles as a seat.

Additional seating that serves as storage in Abraham's apartment. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Abraham added outdoor seat cushions to the trunk to turn it into a comfy seat.

Since her bathroom has no outlets, Abraham created a wall-mounted vanity area for doing hair and makeup.

Abraham gets ready in front of her vanity. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Once she realized her bathroom had no outlets in it, Abraham got six white boxes, six acrylic shelves, and a mirror to create her wall vanity.

"I went with lidded boxes for a cleaner minimal aesthetic and ended up finding that the only product that could meet my sizing requirements were cable cord organizers," Abraham said.

She also added a makeshift light fixture to the space.

"I strung up a bare, three-bulb pendant light and a hallway vanity was born — the first of its kind I'd like to think," she said.

In the kitchen, Abraham stores some of her dishes vertically by hanging them up.

Abraham's cookware is stored vertically. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"I used to keep my pots and pans inside the kitchen cabinets, but then I found them hard to access quickly," she said.

Plus, hanging her cookware clears up some kitchen space.

Abraham also created a magnetic spice rack that lives on her fridge to save space.

Abraham's homemade magnetic spice rack lives on her fridge. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

The spice jars have magnetic lids and are customizable.

In the bathroom, Abraham uses more vertical storage for her belongings with shelving and stackable bins.

Abraham's vertical bathroom storage is seen. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

For additional bathroom storage, Abraham installed this wall-mounted shelf.

Abraham's bathroom shelving is seen. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

Abraham said she opted for the self with the greatest depth when selecting the perfect piece for the space.

In her workspace, Abraham uses vertical storage to save space with a leaning ladder desk.

Abraham's workspace is taller than it is wide. Courtesy of Anju Abraham

Abraham said she used to have a desk that was four feet wide, but she realized she didn't need all that space.

Her current desk is only 30 inches wide, "but it packs a punch because of the vertical storage," Abraham said.

Abraham said the best space-saving tip she has for living small is to continuously edit-down your belongings.

Abraham is seen on her bed. Courtesy of Ashley Abraham

"At least once a month, I make a donation bin drop, and I regularly give things away on Buy Nothing, which is a great Facebook group for giving and receiving items for free," Abraham said.

