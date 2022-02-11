How a tiny California airport 2 miles from SoFi Stadium is preparing for the up to 1,100 aircraft flying in for the Super Bowl

Aircraft at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

Hawthorne Municipal Airport is two miles away from the Super Bowl stadium and it is ready to welcome football fans.

The airport expects 850-1,100 aircraft to fly in for the event, and it has spent thousands of dollars in preparation.

Levi Stockton, who is running the operation, said he has brought in extra staff and fuel trucks, and set up a taco stand.

Thousands of fans are heading to California this weekend to see the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals face off in Super Bowl LVI.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp celebrate a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

With the influx of people heading to the city, the local airport is preparing its facilities with additional staff and infrastructure to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The SoFi Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Hawthorne, California, is just two miles from SoFi Stadium where the game will be held, and it is expecting hundreds of additional planes to fly in.

Private jet at Hawthorne Municipal Airport ahead of the Super Bowl. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

According to Levi Stockton, who runs everything at the general aviation airport except the runways and taxiways, the event is preparing to handle 850-1,100 aircraft through Monday.

Levi Stockton. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

Everything from helicopters and small turboprop planes to the huge G650 private jet are expected to make an appearance. The planes will be handled by Stockton's aircraft service center, Jet Center Los Angeles.

Jet Center Los Angeles' hangar. Jet Center Los Angeles

Jet Center will provide fueling, aircraft parking, and any other essential needs for passengers and their planes.

Jet Center Los Angeles at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. Jet Center Los Angeles

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events to happen since the pandemic," he told Insider. "I think it is going to be a really exciting time for LA and this is the start of many more big events at the airport."

Aircraft at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

Stockton explained to Insider that the incoming planes are organized by a slot system that requires prior permission. Through Monday, the airport has five slots an hour, having added an extra 100 for the Super Bowl.

Hawthorne Municipal Airport's ATC tower. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

He explained that when people call in with the time they want to arrive or depart, they look and see what the closest available slot is for them. A majority of the operation will happen from Sunday to Monday, according to Stockton.

Stepping off a private plane at Jet Center Los Angeles. Jet Center Los Angeles

"We've never seen anything like this in Los Angeles," he said. "As an operator, we've flown into Super Bowls many times, so we're familiar with the slot system and how crazy it can be."

Levi Stockton is the owner of Advanced Airlines that operates scheduled and charter service. His company has flown people to previous Super Bowls. Jet Center Los Angeles

Another important part of organizing the operation is figuring out where the airport plans to park every plane coming in. To do this, Stockton told Insider that they have designed their own custom software that has the layout of the ramp and knows which space can fit each sized aircraft.

Aircraft being parked at Jet Center Los Angeles. Jet Center Los Angeles

So, when the airport gets a call scheduling an arrival, the software will automatically know where to park the plane based on its size.

Advanced Airlines Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft. Advanced Airlines is owned by Levi Stockton and operates out of Hawthorne Municipal Airport. Joey Gerardi/Gerardi Aviation Photography

Because of the increased traffic, Stockton said the company has spent $100,000 dollars over the past year in preparation, including travel costs and hotel reservations for the additional 30 staff members it is bringing in for the event...

An employee working to move a private jet at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

...extra fuel trucks...

Fuel trucks at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

...as well as a taco stand, a BBQ with a local restaurant, a DJ, and a large temporary tent for extra shade.

Large tent set up at Hawthorne Municipal Airport for the Super Bowl. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

Overall, Stockton's company has 160 employees, 75 of which will be onsite working the Super Bowl traffic.

Outside Hawthorne Municipal Airport showing cars lined up ahead of the Super Bowl. Courtesy of Levi Stockton

Stockton told Insider he is excited about the event because it is just the beginning of more to come.

Insider Jet Center Los Angeles' lounge where pilots and passengers can relax. Jet Center Los Angeles

"As an operator at the airport, we've never come anywhere close to how big this event is," he said. "It's pretty exciting, and we think it's the beginning of many more. We have the Olympics coming in 2028 and between now and then, we have more large events coming to the area, so it will be a good learning lesson."

Jet Center Los Angeles at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. Levi Stockton

