A Tiny Detail In Mike Johnson's Picture Tribute To Donald Trump Has People Howling

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday marked Presidents’ Day by sharing a picture of himself with former President Donald Trump on X, formerly Twitter.

One part of the snap stood out to many people online.

Johnson was stood beneath an Exit sign.

“Just had a great meeting with President @realdonaldtrump this Presidents’ Day,” Johnson wrote. “Together, we will grow the majority and save America!”

Just had a great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump this Presidents’ Day. Together, we will grow the majority and save America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YEORlZqAg2 — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) February 20, 2024

Johnson was the GOP’s fourth-choice speaker following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the top House role in October 2023.

He has since been accused of doing Trump’s bidding in the House, most notably with his declaration that the proposed bipartisan border bill was “dead on arrival,” a move that many commentators suggested aimed to boost Republican front-runner Trump’s position on immigration in the 2024 election.

It’s not the first time an Exit sign has stolen the show in a Trump photo.

Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci’s image of the then-president during his lie-filled news conference on election night in 2020 also went viral because of its framing.

Unironically pictured below an EXIT sign as a preview for both of them come November. https://t.co/GR36dAFnRq — Kevin Walling (@KevinPWalling) February 20, 2024

You’re in the correct position, near the exit door!

Piece of trash — Lou Caliguiri (@LouisCaliguiri) February 20, 2024

EXIT right above your head. — Hans Apel (@ApelEins) February 20, 2024

You’re already standing on the right place: EXIT. — John Heldoorn (@Johny1Boy) February 20, 2024

I love the foreshadowing of the sign over the door. It’s coming. Enjoy your thumb. https://t.co/kwdNh8vsU4 — Sparky MD/PhD 🟦🟧 (@NeuroSpark) February 20, 2024

Posting this while Ukrainians are running out of ammo, freezing, and taking heavy losses is really…. Something. Enjoy it today. History will remember it tomorrow. @SpeakerJohnsonhttps://t.co/1mVOQHVxki — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) February 20, 2024

Every iteration of the MAGA just looks more and more like a knock-off bought from an unlicensed street vendor. https://t.co/zuFy76UAby — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 20, 2024

We have a speaker of the House who is happy to be seen with a man who incited an insurrection at the Capitol, was found by a court to have sexually assaulted a woman (among dozens who accused him) and who said he'd encourage Russia to attack U.S. allies.



What even is anything? https://t.co/TXnWtohCAx — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 20, 2024

MAGA Mike Johnson getting his orders from the unelected but actual speaker of the House. https://t.co/9IVymYt16l — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) February 20, 2024

It didn't end well for the last Speaker. pic.twitter.com/2yhVhsUKux — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 20, 2024

You’re disgusting. Trump just urged Putin to attack NATO countries where American troops are stationed. That’s treason. — My 2 favorite bumper stickers! Vote Blue! Go Nats! (@CrowleyAntmarga) February 20, 2024

So instead of keeping Congress in session, you're in Florida with trump. What a joke you are. — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) February 20, 2024

Imagine being proud of this. — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) February 20, 2024

No, you won't. — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) February 20, 2024

Short term speaker — IfICanDreamABetterLife (@IfICanDream420) February 20, 2024

He’s not president. — Howell Ellerman (@howellsacto) February 20, 2024

Related...