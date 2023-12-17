Tiny elf doors pop up across downtown Norfolk

‘Tis the season for a magical scavenger hunt in downtown Norfolk.

One hundred colorful and tiny elf doors, all decked out in their holiday best, have appeared near theaters, restaurants, parks and any other places elves may gather.

The enchanted little doors are part of Downtown Norfolk Council’s holiday décor initiative.

“Magical elves” put them up at the beginning of the season and remove them on Dec. 31.

The wooden doors were built and painted by students at Tidewater Tech and Centura College in 2022. Last year, students built and painted 150 individual doors.

The doors are not lit, so the city suggests scavenger hunting during the day.

At WinterFest on the Wisconsin, 15 cheeky elves have also hidden doors with waterfront views.

How many can you find?