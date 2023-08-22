New 'tiny forest' to be planted in Leicestershire

A "tiny forest" of about 600 new trees will be planted in Leicestershire as part of a scheme.

Members of the public are being invited to help plant the trees, which will all be native UK species, at the Hermitage recreation ground in Whitwick.

Organisers say the "tiny forest" will be a vital part of a new eco-park on the recreation ground.

It will also form part of the county council's wider initiative to plant 700,000 new trees in Leicestershire.

'Wonderful addition'

Leicestershire County Council - which is working with North West Leicestershire District Council and Earthwatch UK - added the eco-park would also include natural footpaths and activity areas for families.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Forestry Commission's Treescapes Fund, which is being used for a number of other planting initiatives across the county, along with a contribution of £7,000 from the district council.

Councillor Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: "The creation of this new tiny forest on the Hermitage recreation ground will be the first in Leicestershire and will be a wonderful addition to the area.

"It will provide the local community with a green space for walking and exercising, as well as supporting wildlife and biodiversity, improving air quality, and helping to make Leicestershire a cleaner and greener place to live and work."

