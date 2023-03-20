'Tiny forest' planted in middle of Newcastle housing estate

A miniature forest of more than 600 saplings and shrubs has been planted in the middle of a Newcastle housing estate.

The project on land in Apperley, West Denton, is the first of it kind to be created in the city.

Based on the Miyawaki Method, the forest is one of more than 150 in urban areas across the UK.

It will support wildlife, provide space for exercise and improve air quality, Newcastle City Council said.

Volunteers helped launch the scheme, which will be maintained by residents over the coming years.

"This is a great new addition to the area which has been supported by the local community," said Jane Byrne, Newcastle City Council's cabinet member for a connected, clean city.

"This woodland will provide West Denton with a new community space which supports wildlife, offers an area for outdoor exercise and helps to improve air quality".

The Miyawaki Method is named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki who discovered that native species of trees grow much faster when they are planted closer together in a small area.

Rachel Richards, who designed a similar forest in Nottinghamshire in 2021, said forests created in this way can absorb 30 times as much carbon as a normal forest because "it is so densely planted".

The project has been launched by Earthwatch Europe, The Queen's Green Canopy, Newcastle City Council and the North East Community Forest.

Ben Williams, tiny forest senior project manager at Earthwatch, said he was looking forward to returning to the city "in years to come" to "help the community monitor and enjoy" the space.

Similar projects are expected to be created across urban areas in north-east England over the next 30 years.

