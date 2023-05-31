Tiny forest planted in Screveton 'exceeds expectations'

Volunteers are delighted with how the forest has grown

A tiny forest, thought to be the first of its kind planted in Nottinghamshire, is said to be thriving two years on.

The small but densely populated forest was created by volunteers at a community farm in Screveton in 2021.

It was inspired by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, who found trees naturally grew much faster if planted closer together.

The group said the project - which includes hazel, willow and hawthorn trees - had exceeded expectations.

The tiny forest includes 30 different tree varieties that are native to the area

The forest was designed by Rachel Richards, from Nottinghamshire Tree Planters, to give the local environment a boost.

When the saplings were planted in the ground, natural products like wool, coffee grounds and milk were used to help them grow.

Two years on, the project has been hailed a success.

"It's exceeded our expectations - we are amazed at how tall it is," said Ms Richards. "We've got a tree community here.

"There's over 30 different varieties and because all the trees are native to this area of the UK, they support the naturally occurring biodiversity of the East Midlands."

There are about 500 trees in the forest that are all now self-sustaining.

The tiny forest has attracted wildlife like bees, rabbits, hedgehogs and birds

The densely-populated arrangement is designed to mimic the rainforest - helping to absorb carbon and providing a home for wildlife.

Ms Richards said the tiny forest had attracted bees, rabbits, hedgehogs and birds, and would now be left to keep growing.

It has also led to further tiny forests being planted in Nottinghamshire.

