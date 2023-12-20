Tiny home goes missing in southern Utah, seen headed towards Hurricane

APPLE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A tiny home has gone missing in southern Utah, leading owners and officials to believe it was stolen off the private property.

Katie Ward, the new onsite manager of Zion’s Tiny Getaway in Apple Valley, said she began winterizing the dozens of tiny homes positioned on trailers across the property last Tuesday.

While checking the homes on the getaway property, which is used as an Airbnb location, she realized one home’s water tank would not drain properly. She contacted the plumber who then came on Sunday to fix the tank. However, after driving down the dirt roads to the assigned location, the plumber called saying he could not find the home.

Ward drove down the dirt roads to guide him to the property and realized the plumber was in the right spot but the home was missing.

A tiny home went missing from Zion’s Tiny Getaway between Dec. 16 to Dec. 17. (Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Before calling law enforcement, they reached out to the owner of the tiny house thinking she may have picked up the home, but the owner knew nothing of the incident.

“It would be unusual for the owner to take the home without contacting us first, but some owners grab their Tiny Homes and bring them to their homes for the winter,” Ward said. “She did not move the home.”

Zion’s Tiny Getaway, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, shared the incident on social media where several residents reached out to say they had seen the home on the road on Saturday. Many reported seeing the house pulled by a black truck with a man in the driver’s seat.

“We have heard from several witnesses that the home was seen headed towards Hurricane pulled by a male in a black truck on Saturday. One witness said they saw the tiny home driving through Minersville and another said they saw him at the Chevron gas station in Delta,” Ward said.

The WCSO is asking anyone with information to call dispatch at (435) 634-5730 and reference incident number 12W007359.

“If you happen to see a tiny house like this in the desert or somewhere that seems out of place, please let us know,” officials wrote in a post including the hashtag #WeKnowTheHousingMarketIsBadButThisIsExtreme.

Zion’s Tiny Getaway is located 45 minutes from Zion National Park and has dozens of homes, which are owned by different people, that are rented out for vacation spots. The RV homes range from 18 feet long to 30 feet long and cost between $55,000 and $91,000 to build, according to Zion’s Tiny Homes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.