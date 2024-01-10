'Tiny home' stolen in Kramer Junction, west of Barstow

Barstow sheriff’s detectives continue to seek information about a tiny home, worth over a quarter-million dollars, which was stolen near Highway 395 and 58 in Kramer Junction.

Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday, said the pre-manufactured "tiny home," on a six-axle flatbed trailer, was parked on Sept. 18 on an empty lot near Hwy. 395 and 58 in Kramer Junction

The area is considered Boron, located in Kern County and north of Adelanto and west of Barstow.

The trailer was parked after its journey to Northern California was stalled due to road closures, sheriff’s officials said.

When the transport company came back to retrieve the home on Oct. 5, the home was no longer at the location.

Detectives believe the unknown suspects hooked the home up to a vehicle and drove away with it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Barstow sheriff’s station at 760-256-4838. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

