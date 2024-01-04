Tiny house or a bunch of train cabooses? It’s both, actually. And for sale in Wisconsin

TJ Macias
·1 min read

Tiny houses have been all the craze, but one property on the real estate market in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is taking it one step further — or one rail over.

“Tiny house alert! Looking for a seasonal retreat for friends and relatives? The largest set of cars available in years is now listed,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Enjoy the large expansive deck that’s well suited for sun seeking or entertaining. Price includes three cars with an estimated 960 square feet of space, one of the biggest!”

That’s right, this tiny house is actually a bunch of train caboose cars in a trench coat. OK, it’s not that cartoonish, but it’s certainly something new and different — and listed for $125,000.

“History: The Hanleys opened this hotel consisting of 43 remodeled cabooses in December 1984. They got the idea for the business after buying a caboose to be used as a guest house at their family farm in 1982,” the listing says. “In 1983, they purchased the cabooses from Chicago & Northwestern and Milwaukee Road rail yards and acquired a one mile stretch of abandoned railway.”

Features include:

  • Two bedrooms

  • One bathroom

  • Dining area

  • Refrigerator

  • Kitchen area

  • Wall air conditioner

  • Window air conditioner

  • Living room

  • Game room

Lake Geneva is about 85 miles northwest of Chicago, Illinois.

