Tiny IPO Spikes 1,150% in US Debut in Wake of AMTD Digital
(Bloomberg) -- For the seventh time this year, a tiny US listing by a company based in China or Hong Kong is seeing a wild price surge after its initial public offering.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan Says
Democrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax Vote
This time, it’s Hong Kong’s Magic Empire Global Ltd.. which was halted for volatility after surging nearly 4,000% above its IPO price in its debut session Friday. It’s the latest in a string of similar moves that includes AMTD Digital Inc. -- the firm that became bigger than Goldman Sachs after surging by 14,000%.
Read more: AMTD Digital Draws Attention to a Pattern of IPO Pops
Seven of the 10 US listings from China and Hong Kong this year have now experienced similarly unusual price action. That stands out at a time of otherwise muted IPO activity due to market volatility and reduced public valuations.
Magic Empire, which provides underwriting and advisory services, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The IPO was underwritten by Network 1 Financial.
For its part, AMTD Digital is down 8.8% on Friday. It’s the third straight day of losses that have left the stock 9,259% above its July 15 IPO price.
(Updates headline and the second paragraph for the latest trading, and adds AMTD Digital details in the final paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Very Dangerous Place to Be Pregnant Is Getting Even Scarier
Podcast Guests Are Paying Up to $50,000 to Appear on Popular Shows
AI Art Software Dall-E Moves Past Novelty Stage and Turns Pro
South Asia Debt Woes Evoke Fears of Another 1997-Style Crisis
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.