The tiny island that could save the British economy – and the Conservative party

The litany of troubles is familiar. The British economy is staggering under an ever-rising tax burden, on track to reach its highest point since the Second World War. Growth is anaemic, with the last four quarters combining for a meagre 0.5pc rise in output.

Cast your eye across the economic aggregates and the only things growing are inflation, debt, and interest payments.

For a Conservative party that has fought the last four elections on the grounds of fiscal responsibility and economic common sense, this is dire territory.

Boris Johnson is said to have remarked that one of the fundamental grounds for voting Tory was to “increase your chances of owning a BMW M3”.

If that stops being true, the void beckons.

Those politicians looking for solutions rather than sitting resigned to defeat tend to look abroad for examples. It’s a pattern familiar for a century and more of British economic anxiety; from the surge of enthusiasm for American-style mass production to the vogue for Germany’s apprenticeships and Landesbanken.

These fads generally leave a mark on policy without much economic impact. What works in another country will not necessarily work here. And yet, cast your eye a little way into the Irish Sea, and you will find a curious phenomenon.

A country with a common law system, an English-speaking population, and clever tax policies has found a way to deliver startling outperformance. Quietly and unassumingly, the Isle of Man has become one of the most prosperous countries in the world.

In gross national income per person, it’s right at the top of the list. The crime rate, adjusted for severity, is over 60pc lower than the safest place in England.

The median wage for a full-time employee worked out to £34,996 in 2022, a solid £1,716 ahead of the UK. The cost of living is lower. Even the grass, so I am told, is quite literally greener.

The key to the Isle of Man’s success is a house of them. The House of Keys, and the Legislative Council, together make up the Manx Tynwald – the Island’s Parliament. With a thousand years of governance behind it, it claims to be the world’s oldest continuous parliament.

Whether or not that’s entirely true, it’s certainly picked up a few tricks. The Manx economy is founded on the simple idea that a small country with clever regulations and well-designed taxes can attract quite a lot of business.

The Isle of Man has three rates of corporation tax. For income from Manx land and property, it’s 20pc. For profits of more than £500,000 from retail on the Isle of Man, or banking services, it’s 10pc.

For everything else, it’s 0pc. Zip. Zilch. That number crops up quite a lot in Manx tax policy. There’s no stamp duty, no inheritance tax, and no capital gains tax. There’s tax relief for mortgage interest, too.

This is a regime designed to attract jobs and investment, and it works. Where businesses benefit, so too does everyone else. More revenue translates to higher wages, higher investment, and more profit flowing into the economy.

Just in case employees felt left out of the tax bonanza, however, the Island has them covered too. The personal tax allowance is £14,500, nearly £2,000 more generous than its British equivalent.

Income tax rate starts at 10 pc, but after £6,500 of taxable income rockets up to the maximum marginal income tax rate. Given that the maximum rate is 20pc, this hardship is just about bearable, particularly when individual liabilities are capped at £200,000.

The net result is self-governing dependency doing rather well for itself. Manx households are better off than their English equivalents, people are incentivised to work and companies incentivised to invest.

A Conservative party desperate to revitalise Britain’s economy – and its own electoral prospects – could do a lot worse than learn from its example.

