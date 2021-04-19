How the Tiny Kingdom of Bhutan Out-Vaccinated Most of the World

Chencho Dema and Mike Ives
·6 min read
An undated photo provided by the Bhutan Ministry of Health shows a helicopter used for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to parts of mountainous Bhutan. (Bhutan Ministry of Health via The New York Times)
An undated photo provided by the Bhutan Ministry of Health shows a helicopter used for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to parts of mountainous Bhutan. (Bhutan Ministry of Health via The New York Times)

THIMPHU, Bhutan — The Lunana area of Bhutan is remote even by the standards of an isolated Himalayan kingdom: It covers an area about twice the size of New York City, borders far western China, includes glacial lakes and some of the world’s highest peaks, and is inaccessible by car.

Still, most people living there have already received a coronavirus vaccine.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived last month by helicopter and were distributed by health workers, who walked from village to village through snow and ice. Vaccinations proceeded in the area’s 13 settlements even after yaks damaged some of the field tents that volunteers had set up for patients.

“I got vaccinated first to prove to my fellow villagers that the vaccine does not cause death and is safe to take,” Pema, a village leader in Lunana who is in his 50s and goes by one name, said by telephone. “After that, everyone here took the jab.”

Lunana’s campaign is part of a quiet vaccine success story in one of Asia’s poorest countries. As of Saturday, Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom that has emphasized its citizens’ well-being over national prosperity, had administered a first vaccine dose to more than 478,000 people, more than 60% of its population. The Health Ministry said this month that more than 93% of eligible adults had received their first shots.

The vast majority of Bhutan’s first doses were administered at about 1,200 vaccination centers over a weeklong period in late March and early April. As of Saturday, the country’s vaccination rate of 63 doses per 100 people was the sixth highest in the world, according to a New York Times database.

That rate was ahead of those of Britain and the United States, more than seven times that of neighboring India and nearly six times the global average. Bhutan is also ahead of several other geographically isolated countries with small populations, including Iceland and the Maldives.

Dasho Dechen Wangmo, Bhutan’s health minister, attributed its success to “leadership and guidance” from the country’s king, public solidarity, a general absence of vaccine hesitancy, and a primary health care system that “enabled us to take the services even to the most remote parts of the country.”

“Being a small country with a population of just over 750,000, a two-week vaccination campaign was doable,” Dechen Wangmo said in an email. “Minor logistic issues were faced during the vaccination but were all manageable.”

All of the doses used so far were donated by the government of India, where the drug is known as Covishield and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer. Bhutan’s government has said it plans to administer second doses about eight to 12 weeks after the first round, in line with guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Will Parks, the representative in Bhutan for UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, said the first round was a “success story, not only in terms of the coverage but also in the way the vaccination drive was executed collectively, from the planning to the implementation.”

“It involved participation from the highest authority to local community,” he said.

The campaign has relied in part on a corps of volunteers, known as the Guardians of the Peace, who operate under the authority of Bhutan’s king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

In Lunana, eight volunteers pitched field tents and helped carry oxygen tanks from village to village, said Karma Tashi, a member of the government’s four-person vaccination team there. The tanks were a precaution in case any villagers had adverse reactions to the shots.

To save time, Tashi said, the team administered vaccines by day and walked between villages by night — often for 10 to 14 hours at a time.

The yak damage to the tents was not the only hiccup. Some villagers did not initially show up to be vaccinated because they were busy harvesting barley or because they worried about possible side effects. “But after we told them about the benefits, they agreed,” Tashi said.

As of April 12, 464 of Lunana’s 800 or so residents had gotten a first dose, according to government data. The population figure includes minors who are not eligible for vaccines.

Health care in Bhutan, a landlocked country that is slightly larger than Maryland and borders Tibet, is free. Between 1960 and 2014, life expectancy there more than doubled, to 69.5 years, according to the World Health Organization. Immunization levels in recent years have been above 95%.

But Bhutan’s health system is “hardly self-sustainable,” and patients who need expensive or sophisticated treatments are often sent to India or Thailand at the government’s expense, said Dr. Yot Teerawattananon, a Thai health economist at the National University of Singapore.

A government committee in Bhutan meets once a week to make decisions about which patients to send overseas for treatment, Yot said. He said the committee — which focuses on brain and heart surgery, kidney transplants and cancer treatment — was known informally as the “death panel.”

“I don’t think they could cope with the surge of severe COVID cases if that happened, so it is important for them to prioritize COVID vaccination,” he said, referring to Bhutan’s health authorities.

Bhutan has reported fewer than 1,000 coronavirus infections and only one death. Its borders, tight by global standards even before the pandemic, have been closed for a year with few exceptions, and anyone who enters the country must quarantine for 21 days.

That includes the prime minister, Lotay Tshering, who received his first vaccine dose last month while in quarantine after a visit to Bangladesh. He has been supporting the vaccination effort in recent weeks on his official Facebook page.

“My days are dotted with virtual meetings on numerous areas that need attention, as I closely follow the vaccination campaign on the ground,” Tshering, a surgeon, wrote in early April. “So far, with your prayers and blessings, everything is going well.”

The economy in Lunana depends on animal husbandry and harvests of a so-called caterpillar fungus that is prized as an aphrodisiac in China. People speak Dzongkha, the national language, and a local dialect.

Last year, the drama “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” became the second film ever selected to represent Bhutan at the Academy Awards. It was filmed using solar batteries, and its cast included local villagers.

Lunana’s headman, Kaka, who goes by one name, said the most important part of the vaccination campaign was not on the ground but in the sky.

“If there hadn’t been a chopper,” he said, “getting the vaccines would have been an issue, since there’s no access road.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Choice for Justice Dept.'s No. 2 Is Seen as a Consensus Builder

    WASHINGTON — Lisa Monaco was President Barack Obama’s top counterterrorism adviser when she was handed an intractable problem: Fix the administration’s ineffective response to the kidnappings of Americans by Islamic State group fighters, which had prompted outcries from victims’ families, without changing the government’s refusal to make concessions to terrorists. Monaco quickly instituted a change, according to Matthew Olsen, a former director of the National Counterterrorism Center. She mandated that the families, who had been kept in the dark about the government’s restrictions and had even faced threats of prosecution should they pay ransoms themselves, be brought into the fold. Most had lost faith in the government, and she sought them out to ensure that a new hostage policy was fair and credible. “For the administration to realize it was not handling this right was a lot to Lisa’s credit,” said Diane Foley, whose son James Foley was the first American to be beheaded by the Islamic State in 2014. After Monaco’s team completed its review, the administration adopted a policy that included advising families of all their options and refraining from threats of prosecution. Obama acknowledged that the government should have treated them as “trusted partners.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now Monaco, 53, a veteran of national security roles, is poised to become the deputy attorney general — the Justice Department’s No. 2 official — where her ability to broker consensus on politically charged issues will quickly be tested. Among other matters, she is expected to be a key player in the Biden administration’s push to combat domestic extremism, embodied most publicly in the Justice Department’s investigation into the deadly Capitol attack on Jan. 6 by a pro-Donald Trump mob. Her experience with cyberissues will help give her office an influential voice as the Biden administration confronts threats from countries like Russia, which it penalized Thursday for hacking U.S. government agencies and companies and for interfering in the 2020 presidential election. Monaco will also work closely with Attorney General Merrick Garland to rebuild trust in the Justice Department after it became a target of Trump and his allies. Her resume makes her uniquely suited to tackle the department’s biggest issues, which include not only domestic extremism but also foreign cyberattacks, a sensitive investigation into Biden’s son and an open special inquiry into the roots of the Russia investigation. Monaco is also known for being careful to build support for her views. “Good ideas die all the time because people don’t go to the right congressman or Cabinet secretary and get buy-in,” said Ken Wainstein, who was Monaco’s predecessor as head of the Justice Department’s national security division. “That’s the kind of thing that Lisa is masterful at.” The Senate Judiciary Committee voiced unanimous support for her nomination last month, and a bipartisan coalition of senators is expected to confirm her in the coming days. The riot investigation is a major undertaking that will be part of Monaco’s purview, should she be confirmed. “After 9/11, a key challenge for FBI and Justice Department was protecting the country from foreign and foreign-influenced attackers while respecting privacy, civil rights and civil liberties,” said Jessie Liu, a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and a former U.S. attorney in Washington. She worked briefly with Monaco when they were both prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. “Today, they face a similar challenge as the department seeks to counter violent domestic extremism.” Investigators and prosecutors quickly charged more people after the Capitol breach than in any other investigation in department history, but they sometimes disagreed on aspects of the inquiry, including whether to approach the attack as a straightforward criminal investigation or a national security intelligence operation, what to do about pleas and how aggressively to charge rioters, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Monaco will not only referee internal disputes; she will also weigh in on consequential and potentially politically fraught decisions, like whether to charge rioters with sedition. Republicans could criticize such a charge as a way to target Trump’s supporters. Democrats, who often refer to the rioters as insurrectionists and domestic terrorists, could be angered if no sedition case is brought. Amplifying pressures on the department, Senate committees have held public hearings on the security failures leading up to the attack, and House Democrats have requested related intelligence from federal agencies and local law enforcement. A native of the Boston suburbs, Monaco graduated from Harvard University and the University of Chicago Law School before serving as counsel to Janet Reno, then the attorney general. She worked as a federal prosecutor in Washington and joined the Enron task force, helping lead the prosecution of five former Enron executives. The Enron case fast-tracked her career. In 2006, she worked as counselor and then chief of staff to the FBI director at the time, Robert Mueller. In 2011, she became head of the Justice Department’s national security division. Two years later, she went to the White House to serve as Obama’s top homeland security adviser, where she coordinated the administration’s response to threats like the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the mass shooting in 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which was deemed an act of domestic terrorism. Monaco always had a knack for anticipating the next big threat, former colleagues said. During her time leading the department’s national security division, she initiated its effort to go after Chinese cyberthreats. That ultimately led to the 2014 indictment of five members of China’s People Liberation Army on charges of stealing proprietary information from U.S. Steel and other companies, in a case that has helped the government push back on China’s efforts to use stolen trade secrets and academic research to bolster its global standing. “We should be calling out and imposing costs against these malicious cyberactors,” Monaco said at a conference in 2018, noting that hackers in Iran, North Korea and Russia had taken aim at U.S. companies. “The Trump administration has basically kept that philosophy but accelerated it, and rightly so.” Monaco had ample opportunity to learn about navigating bureaucracy under Mueller, who faced pressure to prevent a major terrorist attack and to break up the FBI as the government’s failures leading up to the Sept. 11 attacks were revealed. Instead, he transformed it into an agency that served two missions: both its traditional role of investigating crimes and an intelligence-gathering function working with the intelligence community to thwart any attacks. “She was directly involved in the development and mobilization of every FBI initiative, ensuring that the bureau coordinated and integrated that work with the rest of the government, getting buy-in from main Justice and, when necessary, the White House and lawmakers,” Wainstein said. Monaco has a reputation for working and preparing relentlessly. She is even-tempered and exhibits a quiet, firm confidence, even under pressure, friends and former colleagues said. She does not raise her voice. Friends called her funny and warm and self-deprecating in the face of praise. When a fellow department alumnus took note of her remarkable career, she replied, “I’ve been very, very lucky.” As Obama’s homeland security adviser, she presided over decisions with difficult operational, policy and legal dimensions, and they often involved military action. A disagreement or a provocative question could derail hours of work, and it could be hard to get people back on track, former colleagues said. “She was a lawyer at a table with military leaders. She had to earn their respect and lead them toward the conclusion that was consistent with what the president wanted from the process,” Olsen said. “She was able to pull that off time and time again.” “Her trial lawyer experience in D.C. superior court likely served her well,” Olsen said. “Not everything will go as planned. Your police officer won’t show up to testify, and you have to keep a poker face before the jury.” You manage your way through that “by keeping calm and appealing to people’s better natures. I’ve seen her do that in the Situation Room” at the White House, Olsen added. In 2013, the Boston Marathon bombing tested her skills and resolve. The attack happened in Monaco’s hometown as her brother stood among the crowd, cheering on the runners. Her knowledge of domestic extremism and the workings of the government, her work ethic and her ability to corral colleagues were crucial to helping the Obama administration respond, Olsen said. Reflecting on the Boston Marathon bombing, Sept. 11 and other national security challenges, Monaco warned in 2016 that “the terrorist threat has evolved, and it’s done so dramatically.” “It is broader, more diffuse and less predictable than at any time since 9/11,” she said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. “Terrorism today is increasingly defined by small cells or lone actors, sometimes with little or no direct contact with terrorist organizations. Those people have succumbed to violent extremism.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Romantic Gift from Boyfriend Travis Barker

    "Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said of the thoughtful gift

  • FDA asks Emergent plant behind botched COVID-19 vaccines to pause manufacturing

    Johnson & Johnson, which was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant in early April after the incident by the U.S. government, said it would work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the end of the inspection. The company has previously said it would deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States by the first half of 2021. The request to pause manufacturing is the latest setback to the company's COVID-19 vaccine, which has been paused for use by U.S. regulators as they review reports of rare but serious blood clots in people who took the one-dose shot.

  • Pig's head left at former home of Chauvin defense witness

    Vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd, police said. Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, that once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial last week, according to a police statement Saturday. “It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

  • Boehner said the Capitol riot was 'one of the saddest days' of his life and he would rather set himself 'on fire than run for office again'

    "How can he keep saying something without providing any proof? And there wasn't any," John Boehner said about Trump's baseless claims after the election.

  • Chelsea Clinton on self-care and why vaccine hesitancy 'keeps me up at night'

    The former first daughter's new iHeartRadio podcast, "In Fact," is unpacking public health issues.

  • 'Blown away': Sony's massive 75-inch 4K TV is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon—save over $400

    Shoppers are saying it far surpasses competing models: 'No competition.'

  • In Indianapolis Shooting, a Red Flag That Never Flew

    INDIANAPOLIS — They are the rare gun laws that attract bipartisan agreement — so-called red flag laws, which allow the authorities to temporarily take away guns from people declared by a judge to be too unstable to have them. The case of Brandon Hole appeared, at first, to be exactly the kind of situation these laws were designed to address. Indeed, last March, when Hole’s mother raised alarms about his mental state, the police seized a shotgun from his home. It was never returned. But a year later, the police say, Hole, 19, shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility before killing himself, using rifles he had legally purchased not long after that incident in March 2020. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times While many details are still unclear, Hole’s case is a sobering example of how even states with widely supported safeguards can fail to prevent dangerous people from obtaining firearms. The laws, experts say, are often used only as short-term solutions. In the days after the shooting, local officials have struggled to explain how a man who was deemed by law enforcement as too unstable to possess a weapon could go on to legally buy one months later. “Any law is only as good as the people that are enforcing it,” said Brad Banks, a former prosecutor in Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, who is now in private practice. “Does it make sense we took away the gun because he’s too dangerous to have one, but we didn’t take the step to prevent him from going out and buying one the next day? Red flag laws are in place in more than a dozen states, including Florida and New York. Their conditions vary widely; in California, for example, family members can directly petition to have firearms temporarily seized from their loved ones. But in Indiana, only law enforcement can initiate that process in court. Named for Timothy Laird, a police officer who was shot in the line of duty in 2004, the Indiana law is one of the oldest of its kind in the country. It passed in the Republican-held state legislature by an almost unanimous vote in 2005. The law has been particularly effective in reducing suicides. A study from the University of Indianapolis showed a 7.5% decrease in firearm-related suicides in the decade after the law’s passage. In Indianapolis alone, more than 400 people were subject to it from 2006 to 2013, the study said. Under the statute, a person is considered dangerous if he “presents an imminent risk” to himself or others, or if he fits certain other criteria, including a documented propensity for violence. In March 2020, Hole’s mother approached officers at a Police Department roll call and told them she believed that her son was having suicidal thoughts and might even try to commit “suicide by cop,” the chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, Randal Taylor, said Sunday. Jimmy Clark, 79, a retired auto service worker who lives across the street, remembered the situation. “He wanted the cops to kill him,” said Clark, adding that Hole was an angry young man who always seemed to be “mad at the world.” When the police arrived at the house, Hole’s mother “asked him to come down,” the chief said. “When he does, they’d already felt they had enough information to do the needed detention.” Hole, who was 18 at the time, was taken to a hospital on a “mental health temporary hold,” according to Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office. Having been told about a shotgun that Hole had recently purchased, an officer at the house went upstairs to take it, the chief said, and saw on the young man’s computer “some stuff about some white supremacy ideations and those kind of things.” Federal investigators would interview Hole about those discoveries the next month, though they would conclude that he did not harbor an ideology of “racially motivated violent extremism.” The main concern at the time of the police visit, the chief said, was Hole’s comments “about killing himself or possibly even allowing us to kill him.” And so the officers took the shotgun. It was never returned. The seizure of weapons under red flag laws is often temporary. In Indiana, once a weapon is taken by the police, prosecutors have 14 days to justify the seizure to a judge. If such a determination is not made, the firearms are immediately returned. But if the judge decides the person in question is so unstable that he or she should not be permitted to have guns, the police hold onto the seized weapons, and the person is barred from possessing any guns for at least six months. The permanent seizure of Hole’s shotgun would therefore suggest that prosecutors had sought and obtained a red flag determination. But this apparently did not happen. “For whatever reason,” Taylor said, “that never made it to the court.” Taylor said it was not the police’s role to make the decision of whether to bring the case to court for a red flag hearing. The prosecutors’ office “would get a notification,” he said, that police had taken a weapon and that the owner of it had been expressing suicidal thoughts. It would be then up to that office to act, he said. “In reality, he may have qualified, but that is for the prosecutors” to determine, Taylor said. Ryan Mears, the Marion County prosecutor, said in an interview at a vigil Saturday that he did not know what had happened in this case. But he suggested, posing a hypothetical, that the authorities might have taken the gun in response to pleas from concerned family members, and considered the crisis resolved. “What could have occurred,” Mears said, “is the point was: ‘Let’s get the gun out of there, make sure the gun is not returned,’ if that was the agreement that was made. And I’m not saying that it is the case. But there’s no reason to go in front of the judge at that point in time, because the point is we want to take the weapon away.” Experts note that most red flag laws are primarily built to address short-term, imminent crises, said Aaron J. Kivisto, a psychology professor at the University of Indianapolis who was an author of the study on the state’s statute. “Most suicides are fairly impulsive acts, he said. “And if the person can get through the short term crisis, the suicide doesn’t occur, or the homicide doesn’t occur.” Still, this would not explain how the authorities legally held on to the shotgun after the 14 days. But the chief said Hole called at one point and said that “he didn’t want the weapons back.” “It’s not uncommon,” the chief said. “People realize, you know, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have it.’ They just say, ‘Let it go.’ But I don’t know what his motivation was.” In any case, without a red flag restriction, Hole would go on to buy two powerful firearms within the next six or seven months. For those who have studied the evolution of red flag laws, Hole may turn out to be a tragic example of their shortcomings. In practice, experts say containing more chronic threats like Hole might be beyond the laws’ reaches, in their current forms. “Maybe it prevented something for a year, or six months,” Kivisto said. “And then it wasn’t enough.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'American Idol' contestant Hunter Metts breaks down after lyric flub: 'I just wish I didn't mess up'

    Hunter crumbled on live TV, furious with himself, even as the judges assured him that his mistake was a forgivable one.

  • After fully vaccinating a majority of its population, Israel no longer requires people to wear masks outdoors

    Israelis went mask-free on Sunday as the effects of the country's aggressive COVID-19 vaccine rollout appear to take hold.

  • Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

    A teenage boy suspected in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured was arrested Sunday on a murder warrant, police said. Omaha Police said 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha. Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant requires action 'sooner rather than later', Sage adviser urges Government

    Human challenge trial to re-expose healthy volunteers to Covid Covid tests for holidaymakers could fall below £50 Chinese officials knew wet market was a virus risk five years ago Police struggle to control crowds after hospitality rules relaxed Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Indian variant poses an "unknown level of threat" to the UK, a Government adviser has said, as he urged ministers to act "sooner rather than later". Last week it was revealed that 77 cases had been identified in Britain, but it is currently being treated as a "variant under investigation". But Professor Andrew Hayward of University College London who also sits on Nervtag, which is one of the groups advising Sage scientists suggested ministers should follow Hong Kong's example of imposing a two-week travel ban from India. Prof Hayward said: "What we have is an unknown level of risk, my own preference in all of this is to err on the side of caution and to act sooner rather than later. But ultimately, that's going to be a political decision." Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his scheduled visit to India next week "in light of the current coronavirus situation", Downing Street said. Follow the latest updates below.

  • NFL draft: Trevor Lawrence thanks Jags fans for wedding gifts, hopes to be 'part of your community'

    The honeymoon between Jaguars fans and Trevor Lawrence isn't ending anytime soon.

  • Report: China, Russia fueling QAnon conspiracy theories

    Foreign-based actors, principally in China and Russia, are helping fuel a movement that has become a mounting domestic terrorism threat, according to a report provided to Yahoo News.

  • Morrissey blasts 'The Simpsons' for 'harshly hateful' and 'hypocritical' parody

    When the unflattering episode aired Sunday, Moz was none too pleased, according to a furious statement on Facebook.

  • McCarthy Calls on Pelosi to Take Action against Waters for ‘Inciting Violence’

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) is urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take action against Representative Maxine Water (D., Calif.), whom he has accused of “inciting violence” in Minneapolis with inflammatory rhetoric. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021 On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., to join protests in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” and called on others to join her. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” she said. Reporters asked Waters about the potential verdict in Chauvin’s case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists have “got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active” if he is not found guilty. “We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) said Sunday that she would introduce a resolution to expel Waters from Congress over her remarks. “As a sitting United States Congresswoman, Rep. Maxine Waters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty,” Greene said. “This is also an abuse of power.”

  • Tom Brady seen walking, gives update on surgically repaired knee

    Brady's February knee procedure was reportedly more serious than initially reported.

  • Land Rover driver at Prince Philip's funeral spent week ensuring he could drive at correct speed

    The servicemen in charge of the specially modified Land Rover carrying the body of the Duke of Edinburgh spent the past week making sure they could drive “at the correct speed”. And, no wonder, as leading the vehicle on its way to the steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on foot were the most senior members of the Armed Forces and the Band of the Grenadier Guards. Corporal Louis Murray was behind the wheel, with Corporal Craig French, as Land Rover Commander for the Royal Hearse, both 29 years old, alongside him. The two staff instructors from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers had been picked “on a coin-toss” from a group of four who had been training for the purpose and were described by officials as a “trusted pair of hands”. Cpl French said it was his job to “ensure that the driver puts the vehicle in the right place at the right time and whether to speed up or slow down.” “We have done a lot of practice over the last few days and you get to feel what the correct speed is, and we know what pace we have to be at. It’s now like second nature.

  • Student loan forgiveness would be a 'huge boost to our economy,' Warren argues

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) explained why she and others believe that cancellation would have a stimulus-like effect on the U.S. economy.

  • Zion Williamson raves about Madison Square Garden after Pelicans' loss to Knicks: 'I love playing here'

    Uh-oh, New Orleans.