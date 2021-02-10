Who are you? Tiny NASCAR teams have slim chance at Daytona

  • Cody Ware gets ready for a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Kaz Grala prepares to go out on the speedway as a crew member hands him his helmet during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
1 / 2

NASCAR Daytona 500 Practice Auto Racing

Cody Ware gets ready for a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK LONG
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Josh Bilicki has a plan for his first Daytona 500. He wants to ride around with his Rick Ware Racing teammates near the back of the field in an attempt to avoid the inevitable multi-car melee that almost always happens in “The Great American Race.”

Maybe it’s the smart approach.

It’s definitely the conservative one. It also could keep Bilicki out of the crosshairs of some of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams in the season opener Sunday.

“Hopefully, when we’re back there, we don’t have one or two knuckleheads try to race each other because then we can have the big one back there by us,” Bilicki said. “If we can just form a line, and some of our small teams and small cars stay out of the big pack, when the big one happens, hopefully we can just drive around and have a good day.”

Bilicki’s strategy exemplifies the difference between NASCAR’s haves and have-nots, the gap between the front-runners and backmarkers. It’s a seemingly huge hole, too, and makes the Daytona 500 far from a race anyone can win.

Yes, there have been an occasional shocker in stock-car racing’s signature event -- Derrike Cope (1990), Ward Burton (2002) and Trevor Bayne (2011) are the most recent examples -- but more often than not, the Daytona 500 is a playground for the big boys and their well-funded teams.

“In some ways, it makes the racing more compelling and more fun to watch because it’s less predictable when you have less-capable drivers, to some degree,” said Brad Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion who is winless in 11 Daytona 500 starts.

Keselowski remembers watching lower-level, short-track races as and kid and thinking they were the best because “everyone was all over the track.” The chaos wasn’t nearly the same when the pros turned laps because they had more control.

“There’s something to be said for watching the best racecar drivers on the planet,” Keselowski said. “If you look at our fields, the bottom 10 to 15 drivers are probably not what you would consider the best drivers in the world. As a pure competitor, I’d like to see that change.”

It’s unlikely to happen anytime soon because of the struggle to gain sponsorship and financial backing combined with sagging attendance and television ratings. Throw in NASCAR’s changing landscape -- stars like Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson have retired in recent years and been replaced by younger, cheaper and less-experienced drivers -- and the racing series clearly has been watered down.

The Daytona 500 entry list doesn't exactly read like a who’s who in racing. Bilicki is joined by a number of unknowns: Quin Houff, Corey LaJoie, Garrett Smithley, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cody Ware, Joey Gase, Noah Gragson, Timmy Hill and B.J. McLeod.

They are a combined 0 for 508 in NASCAR’s top series, although Bilicki, Alfredo and Gragson have yet to make their Cup Series debuts.

Kyle Busch made headlines the last two years for ripping lesser-known drivers from underfunded teams. He was painted as an entitled champion driving for an elite team who just wanted a backmarker car to get out of his way. Busch called out Gase and Smithley by name.

“Some of them (idiot) kids don’t know what the hell they’re doing or where they’re at and can’t stay out of the way,” Busch said.

Busch’s criticism highlighted NASCAR’s loose approval process for drivers and caused some of them to band together and stand up for themselves.

“We’re all out there in the same race and they have it a hell of a lot easier than we do,” Gase said. “If they want to switch seats at any point in time, I’d be happy to do that, or if they want to change funding or whatever that might be. …

“There’s only maybe one or two of them out there, and in my opinion, some of those guys are maybe crybabies, like a lot of people would probably agree, and they like to blame other people for not having success.”

For Bilicki and his teammates (Gase, Ware), they believe they’ll be better served staying out of harm's way — which means far from big wrecks and potentially some of the top drivers.

“The Daytona 500 is one of our best shots to have a really good finish,” Bilicki said. “But we need to finish, first, to have a good finish.”

___

More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/NASCAR

Latest Stories

  • Former Israeli ambassador calls out Biden with awkward tweet for not calling Netanyahu

    Ambassador Danon tweeted out a list of ten countries whose leaders Mr Biden has spoken to and added: 'Might it now be time to call leader of Israel, closest ally of US?'

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after riots and arson damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt it was too soon as the investigation into Floyd's death was still in its relative infancy, the officials said.

  • Russia files new charges against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

    Russian state investigators brought fresh charges against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday, accusing her of violently entering a flat in December, her supporters said on Twitter. The case against Sobol, who is under house arrest facing charges she flouted COVID-19 restrictions at a protest last month, comes amid a crackdown on Navalny's allies and supporters who have staged several rallies to protest against his jailing. Most of Navalny's prominent allies are now in custody or under house arrest, but his supporters plan to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest in residential courtyards across the country this Sunday.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

    Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address. Rittenhouse's attorneys say threats have forced him into hiding, and they say they offered to give prosecutors Rittenhouse's current address if it stays under seal. Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn't presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Four years into voyage and close to land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalizingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim unforgivable

    The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold on Thursday to attend the memorial service for political researcher and activist Lokman Slim. He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon - the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. "This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service, which was held at the Slim family home in Beirut's Dahiya quarter.

  • Nepal bans India climbers for faking Everest summit

    The two climbers failed to produce reliable pictures and other evidence to support their summit claim.

  • 9 Asian-Owned Businesses Have Their Windows Smashed in the Last 2 Weeks in Oregon

    Many Asian-owned businesses in Portland, Oregon were vandalized and had windows smashed. In the last week of January, 13 businesses in the Jade District of East Portland were vandalized, according to Williamette Week. At least nine of the businesses were Asian-owned, including My Brother’s Crawfish, Hanoi Kitchen, Utopia Restaurant & Lounge, Buddy’s Lounge, Fujiyama, and Toast La Tea, according to Oregon Live.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggests

    Former Vice President Mike Pence was a perhaps unlikely hero of Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial — unlikely because the people lauding his courage and extolling his patriotic fulfillment of duty to God and country were the fairly progressive Democrats prosecuting the case that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), for example, described how Trump "turned on" Pence, who was presiding over the counting of President Biden's electoral win. The impeachment managers also showed new footage of Pence and his family being evacuated from the Senate chamber down some back stairs at 2:26 p.m., 14 minutes after the pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building. Pence had been evacuated from the Senate chamber at 2:14 p.m. At 2:24 p.m., the impeachment managers noted, Trump tweeted: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution. ... USA demands the truth!" Video from the siege made clear the rioters were reading Trump's tweets and hunting for Pence. The time Pence was evacuated and Trump tweeted were public knowledge before the impeachment trial started, but it wasn't clear if Trump knew what was going on in the Capitol when he tweeted about Pence. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) may have provided that missing link, HuffPost's S.V. Date and Politico's Kyle Cheney suggest. Trump called Tuberville during the insurrection, via Sen. Mike Lee's (R-Utah) phone, and Tuberville told reporters Wednesday night he had informed Trump that security personnel had just whisked Pence out of the chamber for his safety. "He didn't get a chance to say a whole lot because I said, 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I've got to go,'" Tuberville said. Less than 10 minutes later, Trump tweeted his attack on Pence, strongly suggesting, Date notes, that "Trump was aware of the danger Pence was in at the time he posted his tweet." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Would the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?Late night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

    Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday. The National Weather service said Tuesday's snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon. Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • I reported on Ethiopia's secretive war. Then came a knock at my door

    An L.A. Times freelancer was assaulted and had her laptop stolen after she reported on rape in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict.

  • Fox abruptly cuts off impeachment manager during testimony

    Fox News Channel cut off an impeachment manager in mid-sentence Wednesday as he was presenting dramatic video footage of the mob attacking the U.S. Capitol last month and government leaders running for safety. “The political math doesn't add up,” Fox's Jesse Watters said. The incident was a dramatic illustration of the tightrope walked by programmers at television networks that appeal to fans of former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.