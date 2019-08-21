Tiny pellets called 'nurdles' are leeching into the ocean. A new Shell plant could produce 80 trillion of them a year.

When heavy winds swept through Hong Kong during a storm in July 2012, hundreds of millions of tiny, plastic pellets — each one no bigger than a lentil — fell off a freight ship.

The particles, known as "nurdles," spread through the water around Hong Kong and blanketed the shore. A local cleanup volunteer told the New York Times that she'd waded through knee-deep piles of plastic.

The incident was a stark reminder of this common, yet little known, form of pollution. Each year, around 250,000 tons of nurdles leach into the ocean. Researchers are concerned that marine animals could mistake these particles for food sources like fish eggs. Scientists have found nurdles in the digestive tracts of birds and fish, though they're still working to determine the health risks for these species.

Nurdles can spill on their way to becoming 'virgin' plastic

nurdles pollution More

Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Manufacturing companies use nurdles to make virgin plastic — plastic that hasn't previously been recycled. The particles are deliberately small (around 2 to 5 millimeters in diameter), which makes them easier to transport and mold into plastic products like food packaging, containers, phone cases, or car parts. These virgin-plastic items are generally cheaper to make and sell than recycled plastic, and they aren't as vulnerable to degrading over time the way recycled plastic products are.

But during transit, there's always a risk that nurdles could fall from railroad cars or spill out of production facilities and make their way into nearby waterways.

In 2018, thousands of pounds of nurdles wound up in a stream in Pennsylvania after a semi-truck that was carrying them crashed along a highway. The following year, piles of nurdles washed up on Sullivan's Island beach near Charleston, South Carolina. The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control later attributed the pollution to a spill from a local shipping company.

After the nurdle spill in Hong Kong, the government warned people to wash their fish thoroughly in case the animals had ingested the particles, which led to a dip in fish prices. The plastic also washed up during the spawning season of green sea turtles, whose environment was supposed to be protected from June to October.

Shell is building a new 'nurdle' plant in Pittsburgh