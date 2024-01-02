Tioga County Hiring a County Administrator

TechCrunch

James Lowry may not be a household name, but his history is part of the Black experience in America. Lowry grew up in Chicago, spent time in the Peace Corps in the early 1960s and was the first Black person hired as a McKinsey consultant in 1968. Kobie Fuller, a general partner at Upfront Ventures, has been working with a customized approach to generative AI, he calls it Kobie AI, as a way to rethink the blog post as an interactive vehicle.